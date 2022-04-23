Do you ever screen your phone calls? Come on, you can admit it. Sometimes you might just be too busy to talk to just anyone. Or other times you just aren’t in the mood to talk to a particular person. Maybe you just don’t have the patience or interest level to talk to them at that moment. Perhaps you know why they are calling, and you would just rather not go there at the moment.
Have you ever felt like God was screening your calls? I would imagine everyone of us have had times where we wondered if God was even interested in listening to our prayers. We think that maybe he is too busy dealing with issues of world hunger and international peace to be listening to us. We wonder if perhaps we are too insignificant for God to give us His attention. Some may think he is too disappointed or mad at us to take our call. Thoughts like these can really plague us and hinder us in our prayer lives. If we are going to become consistent and confident in our prayer lives, then we have to believe what scripture tells us: God is willing to hear us and able to answer us.
Jesus said, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; he who seeks finds; and to him who knocks, the door will be opened. If you then though you are evil know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those that ask him” (Matthew 7:11).
The key phrase in these verses is “how much more.” Most human parents know how to provide good gifts to their children even though they are sinful. If we provide good gifts to our kids, “how much more” will our Heavenly Father give good gifts to his children that ask. The Bible in no way portrays a God who is reluctant to hear and answer our prayers. Scripture teaches about a God who is looking for opportunities to be good to His people. The book of Jeremiah tells us that God will never stop doing good to us and that He actually rejoices to do us good (Jer. 32:40-41).
“The prayer of the upright is (God’s delight)” (Proverbs 15:8). Why does God take delight in the prayers of His people? First of all, our prayers reveal that our dependence is upon Him and His sufficiency. Our prayers reveal that we are weak, but that He is strong. Secondly, God loves to bless and meet the needs of his children. Third, God is glorified by answering our prayers and showing his goodness to us.
As a parent, it is to my glory to be good to my children. We want to think of ourselves as good parents. Well God will not be outdone by any human parent. His reputation is on the line when it comes to the welfare of His children. God is willing and able to answer us. Prayer is not about overcoming God’s reluctance. It is laying hold of his willingness.
God is willing, and He is able, so what is the problem? Why don’t we see more answers? There may be many reasons, but one big reason may be our lack of trust and faith. “And without faith, it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to Him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Hebrews 11:6). What does it take to please God? Is it a bunch of good deeds? No, it is a heart that believes him and trusts him. God’s willingness + God’s ability + our faith = powerful answers to prayer. God is willing. God is able. Do you believe? And that’s the Word.