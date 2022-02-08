Since opening the doors of her practice, Heller Healthcare in Brunswick, Dr. Jennifer Heller’s goal has been to offer patients the absolute best care possible. Her innovative approach includes blending traditional chiropractic care, massage and therapeutic stretching with the latest in regenerative medicine and functional medicine.
To do that, she’s enlisted the help of world-renowned physician and scientist, Dr. Rajen Naidoo, who oversees the practice’s regenerative medicine program. A graduate of Yale University’s medical school, he is an orthopedic surgeon who also has a 30-year history in the biosciences, including stem cell therapy.
We sat down with Dr. Naidoo and Dr. Heller to get a better understanding of the most common areas of pain and how these cutting-edge technologies change patients’ lives. Read on to learn more:
• Degenerative Low Back Pain: This is the most common complaint patients have worldwide, says Dr. Naidoo.
“It impacts 1/5 of people. When it’s simple degenerative disc disease, that doesn’t necessarily indicate that surgery is needed. From a medical perspective, we try physical therapy, chiropractic, home exercises and other conservative management first. If that fails to alleviate the symptoms, then we can do stem cell injections into the discs,” Naidoo said.
“This is all too common in my office. We have patient after patient that come in with low back pain caused by a variety of degenerative reasons... stenosis, disc issues, bone spurs and good old-fashion osteoarthritis. They aren’t surgical or are refusing surgery but have also failed the traditional medical route and are tired of being on pain meds. These are the patients that do really well with stem cell therapy” Heller said.
“We have a very high success rate of managing the symptoms,” Dr. Nadioo said. “Not only do patients regain full, normal function. It also reduces the number of sick days, saving employees and companies 14 to 16 % of those.”
• Neck issues: From stenosis to arthritis in the cervical spine, there are a variety of ailments that regenerative medicine can treat.
“The neck is, of course, more complex than the lower back. There are many different types of arthritis or impingement that can complicate the clinical picture, but generally, this pain is caused by mild stenosis or disc herniation. It causes inflammation around the spinal cord and doesn’t impact the cord directly,” Dr. Naidoo said.
“Stem cell therapy reduces that inflammation around the cord and the nerve roots, hence we’re able to manage the symptoms and control the pain around the cervical spine.”
Dr. Heller has found that combining this treatment with chiropractic care produces impressive results.
“Step 1 is lowering the inflammation and repairing with stem cells, getting the patient out of pain. Step 2 is then changing the joint structure, posture and neck curvature, so that this poor wear and tear doesn’t keep happening. It’s about changing the structure to have long term improvement,” Heller said.
• Rotator cuff pain or partial tears: This is another common area that Naidoo and Heller treat, seeing many micro or partial tears of the tendons in the shoulder.
“What usually happens is that there will be a tear or partial tear, then the muscles will weaken and now we have impingement. When this happens, many people won’t move their arms, which causes the muscles to further weaken, resulting in adhesive capsulitis or more commonly known as frozen shoulder,” Dr. Naidoo said.
“But this only causes further tightness and forms scar tissue. Stem cells have been very successful. Of course, as an orthopedic surgeon, I have done a lot of rotator cuff surgeries, when they’re completely torn. But I also use the stem cells post-op to help patients return to full function three times faster.”
This treatment also allows patients to recover pain-free, avoiding dangerous narcotic medications.
“My patients who have the stem cells post op do not need any pain medication because they block the neuro-receptors in the brain. So, there’s no need for that,” he said.
“Avoiding surgery altogether is actually possible for many patients,” added Dr. Heller.
“Our patients with shoulder pain or arthritis have injuries that date back 10 years or more. They come to us because they don’t want a shoulder replacement and have tried other conservative pain management. Managing the rotator cuff, multiple joints and muscle attachments around the shoulder along with adjusting and rehab is the most complete and comprehensive care plan that gets the best results,” Heller said.
• Knee pain and joint degeneration: Dr. Heller and Dr. Naidoo have treated countless patients who present with a variety of knee issues. The most common being osteoarthritis, bone on bone pain, and meniscus tears.
“This is something very common and is the leading cause of disability in the over 60 population, myself included. We did a clinical trial six years ago using the stem cells. In the group with the stem cells, they had an 80% reduction in painful symptoms from six to 12 months. Up to 24 months, there was also a 60 to 70% increase in mobility around the knee joint. So overall, it was a 78% improvement that we saw ... that is in real life data,” he said. “And the earlier we were able to intervene the better we were able to manage the symptoms, just like anything else.”
“In the office we say, ‘knees are easy,’ and it’s because they are. Our office has an incredible success rate which reflects the clinical trial results Dr. Naidoo stated. So, that percentage of improvement on pain, swelling, function of life, going up and down stairs, walking on the beach, playing with grandchildren is quite the long-term improvement without surgery. A future total knee replacement patient or one that has already been told it’s time, is the best type of patient for regenerative medicine in our office. After tearing my meniscus in my right knee six years ago, I had my knees injected and by week three, I was back on the treadmill exercising. My knees still feel great without any concerns ... although I should probably stop wearing heels to adjust all day long” laughed Heller.
“In reality patients that want help and are ready to accept help are the easy ones to help.”
Heller feels the best thing about their approach is that every issue — from neck to knees — can be handled in her office.
“The regenerative injections by our medical providers and then all of the associated therapies for changing that damaged anatomy all happens here so that we can see the patient’s journey to the finish. There is no confusion and no ‘he said, she said,’” Heller said.
“Being able to tweak a patients’ rehab in the moment based off of faster or slower improvement or a new injury that pops up is so important to me. It just feels right to me as a provider.”