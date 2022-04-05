Dr. Antonio Moran understands the fear that consumes patients when they hear the dreaded words, “you have cancer.” It was the phrase his beloved mother heard when she was diagnosed with colon cancer in the late 1980s.
That profound moment changed Moran’s journey in life. Already enrolled in his residency training, he decided to pursue the path of oncology in order to help others, like his mother, who were battling the disease.
“My passion for oncology care comes from my personal experience, having my mother diagnosed with cancer. I wound up being the first one to give her chemotherapy,” he said.”So that’s why I went into the field.”
His mother was given only three months to live but went on to live for another three and half years. And Moran since has dedicated his practice to helping families facing these overwhelming circumstances.
“We just want to help these families because I certainly know how that feels,” he said.
To do that, Moran completed his research fellowship at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md. He went on to complete clinical fellowships in hematology and oncology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Today, he is a Board-certified medical oncologist and Fellow of the American College of Physicians. His office, Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants in Brunswick, offers comprehensive care to those suffering from all variations of cancers, as well as blood disorders.
Recently, they joined the ranks of the American Oncology Network (AON), which connects care providers from across the country, allowing them to access state-of-the-art innovations for their patients. Moran says that this proves to be an incredible resource.
“We were the first practice to open with AON in the state of Georgia. Since then, they’ve opened other locations. But I feel strongly that patients in small communities need access to state-of-the art cancer care without having to go to major centers. That’s what this allows us to provide,” he said.”We interface with major centers to offer treatments that are not offered locally, like bone marrow transplantation and CAR-t therapy, which is one of the newest treatments being incorporated. Mayo just started doing that three years ago.”
Moran and his skilled staff stay up to date on all of the latest research and technology, which allows them to work seamlessly with the country’s other leading doctors. They can even refer patients who are relocating to doctors in their network. That ensures their care continues uninterrupted.
“I’ve had a doctor in Rhode Island recently contact me about a patient of his who is moving down here, so now they can come here and we will offer the same care that they were receiving there,” he said.
That care includes everything one needs to defeat cancer. Georgia Oncology and Hematology Consultants offers an in-house laboratory, which provides all blood analysis onsite, and a specialty pharmacy which offers the effortless dispensing and delivery of oral cancer medication.
Patients also have access to a diverse range of support services including 24/7 pharmacy assistance, behavioral therapy, as well as nutrition and financial counseling.
The goal is to offer everything their patients need at one location. Moran and his compassionate staff create long-lasting bonds with those they care for, following their progress long after they leave treatment.
“The rewarding part of what we do here, not just for me but for the staff, is to take someone who is initially diagnosed with cancer, who have all this fear of the unknown and we are able to settle their fears. Then, we initiate treatment and they find it’s not as bad as they thought it would be,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to watch these patients improve and follow them after several years after treatment. It’s so gratifying to watch them thriving and continuing to lead an active lifestyle.
“When he’s not guiding his patients back to health, Moran enjoys an active lifestyle of his own.
“I have three kids and my wife has three kids, so six together. We have eight grandchildren, so we enjoy spending time together and traveling,” he said.