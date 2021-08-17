When living life in pain, one is desperately searching for answers. Thankfully, Dr. Jennifer Heller has them.
The owner of Heller Healthcare-Heller Chiropractic and Golden Isles Regenerative Medicine receives countless questions from those looking for a path out of their suffering. And it’s fascinating to hear Heller discuss available options and the latest technologies.
We sat down with Dr. Heller to hear about the most common questions she receives and the direction she takes when all other methods have failed.
Question: Why do what you do?
Dr. Heller: I got into physical therapy back in 2001 to strengthen the body, but realized I could do more. I got into chiropractic care in 2009 to correct the structure and joints of the body (as much as the patient’s body can adapt). I realized that, at some point, I just need help changing what needs changed. I’ve seen scoliosis curves change by 15 degrees. I’ve seen arthritis go back 1 stage of degeneration. I’ve even seen patients “grow” in height from compressed, curved backs decompressing and aligning better, but when I get a patient that is bone-on-bone, or has failed back, neck, shoulder or knee surgery, I know that I’m going to need help (stem cells) with changing and adapting that injury or injuries to get that patient functional and pain-free or at least a significant decrease in pain.
Our mission for Heller Healthcare is to help our patients to live their best lives. We do this by combing holistic medicine with traditional, functional and cell-based medicines. By having a multi-disciplined office, we give our patients we have the ability to give our patients a well-rounded care plan and specialize their treatments to what they really need.
Question: What is stem cell therapy (regenerative medicine)?
Dr. Heller: Stem cells provide new cells for the body as they grow and replace specialized cells that are damaged or lost. They have two unique properties that enable them to do this: They can divide over and over again to produce new cells. As they divide, they can change into the damaged cells to repair and heal tendon, ligament, muscle and bone damage.
It is the next chapter in organ transplantation and uses cells instead of donor organs, which are limited in supply. If a patient is at the point of thinking about surgery, we always say, regenerate before you operate.
Question: Who can benefit from this therapy?
Dr. Heller: People who might benefit from stem cell therapies include those with osteoarthritis of any joint (what we do in the office). Other conditions that stem cells help with include spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s Disease, heart disease, stroke, burns and cancer. Even though we don’t specialize in these conditions, it brings to light how powerful regenerative medicine is.
Question: What qualifications does your practice have to offer this treatment?
Dr. Heller: Dr. Naidoo, orthopedic surgeon and regenerative medicine guru, is the doctor of the regenerative medicine program at Heller Healthcare. Dr. Naidoo graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is an adjunct professor of regenerative medicine at Harvard.
He knows his stuff. The amount of knowledge he has brought to our clinic and staff is incredible.
Question: Why are we hearing so much about stem cell therapy now and what’s the success rate?
Dr. Heller: The popularity of umbilical stem cell treatments has significantly increased, thanks to its high effectiveness and recorded success rates of up to 80 percent. At Heller Healthcare, we have an 88 percent success rate and the higher rate is absolute due to their specific post injection corrective program.
Question: Why umbilical stem cells and not our own?
Dr. Heller: First of all, we utilize stem cells that are donated by mothers who birthed healthy babies. That’s key.
But when we are born, we are essentially 100 percent stem cells. We damage and degenerate our own stem cells progressively as we age such that we only have about 10 percent by age 60. Newborn stem cells derived from birth tissue such as umbilical cord blood, placental tissue, amniotic fluid are basically undamaged healthy cells capable of undergoing cells division numerous times and produce healthy healing factors.
So simply, our own aged stem cells are few and far between and are already damaged and diseased and won’t replicate near as long as brand new fresh stem cells.
Question: Why won’t insurance pay for it? and when will they?
Dr. Heller: Although stem cell therapy is FDA monitored and cleared, it is not yet approved. Until there is FDA approval, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS) will not pay for regenerative therapies. All other insurers follow CMS.
Question: How can those interested learn more?
Dr. Heller: The Harvard Stem Cell Institute is a great place to start. https://hsci.harvard.edu. The Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine https://med.stanford.edu.
The biggest thing to know is that getting right research from real medical publications and not just blogs will put you in the right direction.