I love giving. So does my wife. How about you? Do you love giving? Or do you get a little antsy when they pass the offering plate, or the sermon on tithing preached. One day in church, the offering plates were being passed around. As they came down the aisles, one little boy spoke up to his father, “Hey daddy, you don’t have to pay for me. I am under 5 years old!”
Some of you may want a freebie too when it comes to giving, but not me. And I hope not many of you as well. You know why I love giving? I love it when God’s people give because when they do, good gets done! There is a lot of good that can be done through our gifts. Churches can provide ministry, missionaries can be sent, buildings can be built, the poor can be fed, the sick can be healed, and the lost can be found. Jesus Christ was “anointed with the Holy Spirit and power and went about doing good and healing those oppressed of the devil” (Acts 10:38). Jesus was the ultimate do-gooder. Sometimes people will put Christians down by calling them do-gooders. Now is that really so bad of a name? I can think of a whole lot worse. Do you know where hospitals, orphanages, relief work, and charities initially arose from? They were forged from the heart of early Christ followers who understood the Gospel. They knew they couldn’t see need and not respond. They gave what they had, and did what they could to take care of unwanted children, to heal the broken, and serve the poor. The church became the thrust for missions and charitable work to make the world a better place. And still today, it is the people of God who often lead the way in good works. I remember meeting a pastor in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. We partnered with his church to help restore their building. He said, “You know who came to the Gulf Coast to help us. It was the Church. God’s people were by far the most committed folks to helping our city rebuild.” I love to give because good gets done!
I also love to give because God gets glorified when His people give. As believers, we are called to let our light shine so the world can see it. The apostle Paul told the Corinthians that their financial gifts brought thanksgiving and glory to God (2 Corinthians 9). The unbelieving world doesn’t take much notice at our worship. They can understand when we “do good.” What they don’t understand is when God’s people give liberally, generously, and continually to God for the sake of His kingdom and for the good of others. When Christians put their money where their mouth is, the world takes notice. I hope our churches give more and do more to bless our community than anyone else in town. Let us use our resources to make a difference and bring glory to God.
Last of all, I love it when God’s people give, because they begin to get free. Greed and materialism is one of the greatest strongholds that can grip out heart. Too many Christians are fearful to tithe because they are afraid they will not have enough for themselves. They become fearful they will miss out. Oh, what a lie from the pit of hell. God has promised to bring blessings and protection upon those who tithe and learn to be good stewards. God has said that those who sow generously will also reap generously. He was speaking about finances when he said that. The only way to break the grip of greed is by learning to write a check! I guarantee you that you cannot out give God. And as you give freely as God guides, you will become free — free from the love of money. You will become free to truly love and serve God in a greater way. I love giving! Do you? And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.