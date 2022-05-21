If you know who you are, you are more likely to know what to do. It is people who are unsure of who they are and unclear about their identity that are more unclear about their purpose and direction. Your identity will often determine your actions. This is why it is so necessary for us to know who we are in relationship to God.
It seems Christians spend a lot of time talking about how we are supposed to behave. There are many “dos” and “don’t’s” but we do not spend much time talking about our new identity. Our identity as believers who are “in Christ” is perhaps a hallmark issue for us. It can be life-changing.
The Bible records Paul’s letters to the New Testament churches. He did give them a lot of direction and guidance, but he often started off by reminding them of who they were now as the people of God. Paul would spend the first third of the book explaining who they were now that they were “in Christ.” He wanted them to own their new own identity.
For Paul, the phrase “in Christ” changes everything about us. For the Christian, we have a relationship with Jesus Christ through our faith. We have invited him to come into our lives and rescue us from our sin. When we receive Jesus by faith, he comes into our lives and takes us out of sin. Now Jesus is in us, but he also places us “in Him.”
Paul said, “…if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, the new has come” (2 Corinthians 5:17). To be “in Christ” means that you have received the gift of salvation. “In Christ” means that you now belong to Christ and are no longer the same person. Paul said you are now a new creation if you are in Christ. The old you has passed away. This means you are no longer the same person after Christ has come into your life. Something radical has changed about you as a true believer in Christ. You have a brand new nature that now desires to live for and please God. Whatever you did before the cross is buried with him. Whatever you were before meeting Christ is now buried with Him. On this side of the cross, and the resurrection we are brand new.
As Christians, we hear about Jesus being in us, but we must grasp this idea that we are now “in Him” as well. For every one reference about Christ being in believers, the Bible gives 10 references concerning believers being “in Christ.” We are now in Christ. We are sealed in Christ. We are safe in Christ. We are new in Christ. We still struggle with sin as Christians and make dumb decisions, but nothing can change the fact that we are now “in Christ.” This means that God no longer relates to us based upon our sin. He now relates to us as his children “in Christ.” As Christians, God will never relate to us again apart from Christ.
One day my daughter will get married. I love her greatly and have often given her more than I should. One day as a married women if she comes to ask me for some money, I will tell her she is now talking to the wrong man. For now, she will be “in marriage” forever linked to someone else. The new relationship will change her identity. She will have a new name, and she will make her life together under another roof. And they will make their living together. (Now I would help if they really needed it, haha). When you are in a relationship with Jesus Christ, you are forever linked to Him and to the Heavenly Father. It changes everything about you. “In Christ” changes the way God sees you, views you, and relates to you. You have a whole new identity as one belonging completely to Him. And God takes that seriously.
Do you know your identity in Christ? The Bible says, you are now righteous, holy, loved, forgiven, chosen, accepted, blessed, a saint, etc. Do you know who you are? If you really know who you are in Christ, it is life changing. It is freeing. There is a brand new you when Christ is in you, and you are in Him. And that’s the Word.