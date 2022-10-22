Did you grow up in a church where the Holy Spirit was a normal part of the Christian life and experience? Or was he treated more like the weird uncle in your family that you didn’t like to be seen with in public? Many Christian pastors act like the Trinity is the Father, Son and Holy Bible instead of the Holy Spirit.
As followers of Jesus, it is critical and vital we come to know the Person and Power of the Holy Spirit. Without the Holy Spirit, there is virtually no Christian life, there is no revelation from God, no fellowship with God, and our faith becomes wearisome, boring and monotonous. So how can we ignore His role in our lives?
Holy Spirit (I left out “the” on purpose) is often very misunderstood. If you take a casual glance in the Scripture, especially the Old Testament, you might think Holy Spirit is more like a force or an impersonal power — like an energy that flows from God. Whatever the case, good stuff sure seems to happen when this Holy Spirit force shows up.
If you really examine the scripture though, you begin to see the Holy Spirit is spoken of in personal terms. Jesus himself used the personal pronouns he and him when referring to the Holy Spirit. Jesus said, “Unless I go away, the Counselor will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you” (John 16:7). Jesus described Holy Spirit as a person. When I say Holy Spirit is a person, I do not mean that He is a human being. No, He is a “Spirit” just as God is spirit. The Holy Spirit is a divine person who is just as much God as Jesus and the Father. I always tell people, “The Holy Spirit is not an it!” He is a real person with a personal nature and identity just like the Father and Jesus. Jesus wants us to know Holy Spirit is a person and that He has a name: Holy Spirit, Comforter, Spirit of God, the Helper. All of this is so important to know if we are truly going to discover the depths of God’s grace and power in our lives.
We must realize Holy Spirit is not a force to be used or an impersonal power to receive. He is a person for us to know, a person to welcome into our lives, to submit to, to surrender to, and to learn to partner and cooperate with that we might have the power to live the Christian life.
One of my heroes of the faith from the 19th century named D.L. Moody learned to greatly value the Holy Spirit after not understanding Him for so long: “I was a Christian a long time before I found out that the Holy Spirit was a person… if you will just take up the Bible and see what Christ had to say, you will find that He always spoke of Him as a person — never as an influence. Some people have the idea the Holy Spirit is just an attribute of God, just like mercy — just an influence coming from God. But scripture reveals the Holy Spirit is a person — part of the Godhead with Jesus and the Father.”
So do you know Holy Spirit? Is He real to you? I believe we are invited to embrace each member of the Trinity — Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I also believe exploring and discovering each person of the Trinity brings a dynamic and depth to our faith that is rich. So I want to encourage your relationship with Holy Spirit. Jesus sent Him to you in His place. Introduce yourself to Holy Spirit. You can talk to Him, pray to Him, sing to Him just as you do with the Father and Son.
There is much more to share on the Holy Spirit, but why don’t you start a deeper relationship with Him even now. Just speak a prayer, “Holy Spirit, I welcome you. I want to come to know you. Thank you for coming into my life and making Jesus real to me. I need you Holy Spirit. I cannot live for Jesus and follow Him without your Help. You are my Helper and my strength. I love you Holy Spirit and worship you with the Father and Jesus. Amen.” And that’s the Word.