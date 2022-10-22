Did you grow up in a church where the Holy Spirit was a normal part of the Christian life and experience? Or was he treated more like the weird uncle in your family that you didn’t like to be seen with in public? Many Christian pastors act like the Trinity is the Father, Son and Holy Bible instead of the Holy Spirit.

As followers of Jesus, it is critical and vital we come to know the Person and Power of the Holy Spirit. Without the Holy Spirit, there is virtually no Christian life, there is no revelation from God, no fellowship with God, and our faith becomes wearisome, boring and monotonous. So how can we ignore His role in our lives?

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.