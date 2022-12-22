For Nathaniel Roper, picking a favorite Christmas carol is tougher than it might seem.
As the music director at St. Marks Episcopal Church as well as a music teacher at Glynn Academy, narrowing it down is nearly impossible.
“This is definitely like asking me which of my two boys is my favorite ... OK maybe more like ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ Gotta narrow that down some — at least to a favorite comedy/action/dramatic movie, right?,” he said.
“So many of my truly favorite carols are equally beautiful in their poetry as in their harmony. ‘A Virgin Most Pure,’ with origins dating to late 17th century England, begins with: ‘A Virgin most pure, as the prophets do tell, Hath brought forth a baby, as it hath befell, To be our Redeemer from death, hell and sin, Which Adam’s transgressions hath wrapped us in,’” he said.
While that one may be unfamiliar to modern audiences, Roper does have a few more contemporary tunes that come to mind.
“As for modern-ish carols, I may have to give either ‘Adeste Fidelis’ (‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’) or ‘The First Noel’ the nod,” he said.
“For truly modern carols, with a nod to my fairly recent discovery of ‘My Lord Has Come’ by Will Todd (find the recording on YouTube of the piece as recorded by Voces8), I must name John Rutter’s ‘What Sweeter Music’ as my overall No. 1. But as for all the rest, I must admit that when I think of Christmas, the tune of Leroy Anderson’s ‘Sleigh Ride’ never ceases to bring a smile to my face and wonderful memories to my heart.”
With responses like that, it becomes clear pretty quickly that Roper is definitely up on his musical history. That’s particularly true with Christmas carols. The tunes obviously began long before the appearance of Rudolph. Many, Roper notes, began as commentary on social issues of the day rather than spiritual hymns.
“Actually, carols originally had nothing to do with Christmas, or even Christianity. They were among the many pagan customs adopted by the medieval Christian church and were actually more about the celebrations of spring and Easter as they were about Christmas,” he said.
Roper points to academic Ian Bradley and his “Book of Carols” as a detailed source for the evolution of the music.
“‘Born out of late medieval humanism, carols were suppressed by Puritan zealots after the Reformation, partially reinstated at the Restoration, sung by dissenters and radicals to the distaste of the established Churches of the 18th century, rediscovered and reinvented by Victorian antiquarians and romantics and rewritten in the late 20th century to fit the demand for social realism and political correctness ... some of our best-beloved carols also contain coded comments on contemporary events including, perhaps ... the revolutions across Europe in 1848,’” Roper quoted from the book.
Bradley writes that the carol “O Come All Ye Faithful” may have been written as a call to arms for supporters of Bonnie Prince Charlie in the uprising of Scottish Catholics against the English in 1745.
“It was written in Latin originally and not translated into English for 100 years afterwards,” Roper said. “‘Angels from the Realms of Glory’ first appeared in a radical English newspaper in 1816, written by a man jailed for his support of the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution.”
But whatever their origin, one fact remains — Christmas carols have become a key piece of Americana in addition to being embraced worldwide. Whether it’s a call to faith or whimsical delight, the songs seem to touch something in all of us.
“Because who doesn’t love Christmas?,” he said.
To help spread some cheer, read on to learn a few little known facts about some favorite Christmas hits:
• One of the oldest Christmas songs still around today is “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.” Originally composed in Latin (“Veni, Veni Emmanuel”) in the 12th century, it was translated into English by John Mason Neale in 1851.
• “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” is one of the oldest secular Christmas songs. It is believed to date back to 16th century England. In the 1930s, it was popularized by composer, conductor and organist Arthur Warrell.
• “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World” are two of the oldest English language Christmas hymns, dating back to the 1700s.
• In 1906, a violin solo of “O Holy Night” was the second piece of music to ever be broadcast on radio.
• Thurl Ravenscroft, the voice behind the classic “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was also the voice of the Frosted Flakes cereal mascot, Tony the Tiger.
• The first Christmas song to mention Santa was Benjamin Hanby’s “Up on the Housetop,” written in 1864. The song was inspired by Clement Moore’s 1823 poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.”
• “Jingle Bells” was written by James Lord Pierpont to celebrate ... Thanksgiving. Originally titled, “The One Horse Open Sleigh” it was first published in the autumn of 1857. It has been claimed that it was originally written to be sung by a Sunday school choir for Thanksgiving — or if that didn’t work out, as a drinking song.
• Singer Brenda Lee recorded the original version of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” when she was only 13.
• Bing Crosby’s version of “White Christmas” is the highest-selling single of all time — like ever. Crosby’s version has sold roughly 50 million copies. The next highest-selling single is Elton John’s tribute to Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” which sold 33 million copies.
• Written by Irving Berlin in August of 1954, “White Christmas” was featured in the film of the same name. Berlin sang several melodies to star Bing Crosby, and he nodded his quiet approval. But when Berlin did “White Christmas,” he “came to life and said ‘Irving, you won’t have to worry about that one.’”
• “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas” were all written by Johnny Marks, who was Jewish. And “Let It Snow” and “The Christmas Song” was written by Mel Torme, and yes, he was Jewish.
• One last thing about that one ... Berlin hated Elvis Presley’s version of “White Christmas” so much that he tried to prevent radio stations from playing that cover.
• On Christmas Eve 1914 —British troops spotted Christmas trees on the German side of the fight. Then they heard soldiers singing “Stille Nacht.” They responded by singing the English lyrics. Eventually, the troops meet, exchanged gifts and even played soccer together. Fighting resumed on Dec. 26.
• In April 1975, the American military played “White Christmas” over Armed Forces Radio as signal instructing soldiers in Vietnam to evacuate Saigon.
• Gloria Shayne Baker wrote “Do You Hear What I Hear?” as a plea for peace during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
• “The Chipmunk Song” is still the only Christmas song to ever hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
• Mariah Carey co-write “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 15 minutes and recorded it in August.
• It has sold more than 16 million singles worldwide, making it the 12th best-selling single in music history. It is the best-selling modern-day Christmas song. It’s estimated that, over the years, that song has earned the pop star anywhere from $50 to $80 million. Truly, a gift that keeps on giving.