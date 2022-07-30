There are a lot of expectations for the 2022 Georgia Bulldog football team. Fortunately, the monkey is off their back after having beaten Alabama for the National Championship last year; however, expectations are still high for Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the rest of the Bulldog teams. Will they fall short of expectations? Are they overrated, or does this team really have the goods?

In sports, we often talk about a very talented team or an athlete as someone who really has the goods. What about you? Do you have the goods?

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…