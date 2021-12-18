Do you believe in Christmas miracles? The heart of Christmas is laced with the miraculous love and power of God. It all began with a most unusual birth in a little town called Bethlehem.
The Gospel of Matthew states, “The birth of Jesus took this way: His mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be with child through the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:18:19). The New Testament seeks to make it absolutely clear that Mary was a virgin. There was no chance this child was born from a human father. As Christians, we believe in the virgin birth or as some have called it — The Immaculate Conception.
Why is the doctrine of the virgin birth so important? One reason is that it identified Jesus as the Messiah. In Isaiah 7:14, it was prophesied that the Messiah would be born of a virgin. It was one of many prophecies that was fulfilled in the person of Jesus Christ. These fulfilled prophecies should increase our confidence in our belief that Jesus is Messiah.
Another reason the virgin birth is important is that if Jesus had been born biologically through an earthly father, it would have annulled his deity. Jesus could not be the biological son of Joseph and the son of God at the same time. Legally, Joseph was the father of Jesus because he was born in his house, but Joseph had no part in this pregnancy. This was God’s work.
Jesus was not born of the seed of man. Every man on earth is sinful. Scripture says we have all sinned and fallen short of God’s glory (Romans 3:23). If Jesus had been born of a man, then he would have shared in our sin. Jesus was sinless though. He was born of the virgin Mary, but he was begotten of God, conceived by the Holy Spirit.
The virgin birth also reveals that Jesus’ birth is a supernatural work of God, not a natural work of man. Matthew said Mary “was found to be with child through the Holy Spirit.” In Luke, the angel told Mary, “the Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the son of God” (Luke 1:35)
God was doing a work in and through Mary that had defied human reasoning or ability. This was a supernatural work of the Holy Spirit for Jesus to be born in and through Mary.
In a similar way, the Holy Spirit does a supernatural work in the life of every man and woman who receive Jesus Christ into their life. Just as Jesus was born in and through Mary, the Son of God wants to be born in you. Jesus wants to be born in your life through a supernatural work of God’s Spirit in your heart. Jesus said we must born again “for flesh gives birth to flesh, but Spirit gives birth to Spirit.” Just as we all had a physical birthday through our Momma (flesh), Jesus is telling us we need a spiritual birthday.
When we trust Christ, the Spirit of God brings our spirit to life and we are born again. We need a spiritual rebirth, a spiritual regeneration and renewal. Why? The bible says that we are born in sin, physically alive but spiritually dead. We are not born alive in Christ.
Jesus was born so that we could be born again. Jesus came to earth so we could enter heaven. Jesus came so that our hearts could be changed. Christmas began with the miraculous birth of Jesus, but He is still doing fresh miracles in the hearts of men and women. Christmas reminds us that miracles can still happen. Jesus can change us, forgive us, and make us new. Have you received the miracle of Christmas Jesus Christ? And that’s the Word.