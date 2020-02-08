Do you really trust God? Perhaps most everyone who reads this article would state that they believe in God. There is a big difference though between believing in God, and really believing God. The question for most is not whether we believe in God, but what kind of God do we believe in?
It is so easy to latch on to distorted and unhelpful views of God. We can often assume things about God that are simply not true. At some point, we must learn to trade in these old, mistaken images and come to know God for who He really is.
Some of us grew up being taught that God is an authority to be feared. We never saw him as a loving God to be trusted, but an unpredictable God who you don’t want to cross. Others of us were taught that God is loving, but we didn’t learn about the holiness and righteousness of God. Our view of God may be of nothing more than a big Santa Claus up in heaven. This is just as wrong and unhealthy as the first view.
A lot of us get our ideas about God from our family — our fathers and mothers. This can be good if you had a solid family life, but it can be tragic if you didn’t. If your father was aloof and unloving then you may tend to think God the Father is aloof and unloving. If your parent was somebody to be feared, then you tend to think, “I need to be afraid of God.” If your father was abusive, then you may tend to think God is abusive. Instead of us being “made in God’s image,” we often turn it around and make God in our image.
So I ask, “Do you trust God? Or do you hold back from God because you are not quite sure that you can trust Him with your life?” I believe there are many wonderful God-fearing Christians out there who still are not sure that they can trust God.
This is why as Christians we must truly come to know and understand the character and nature of God. We must discover what He is really like. Our view of God determines everything. It will impact our relationships, our lifestyle, our commitment level, our decisions, etc. Until I know what God is really like, I can’t trust Him because I’m not going to trust something or someone that I don’t know about.
Fortunately, God wants us to know about what He’s like. So He came to earth 2000 years ago in the form of a human being. He came as Jesus Christ. And Jesus said, “If you have seen me, you have seen the Father (God)” (John 14:9). Colossians 1 says, “Christ is the visible expression of the invisible God.” If you want to know what God is like just look at Jesus, because He is the human face of God.
This awesome, holy God invites us into His presence in the name of Jesus Christ. He invites us to come and receive forgiveness. He calls us to bend our wills to His.
In C.S. Lewis’ story, the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Christ is represented by a Lion named Aslan. A young girl named Lucy asks a family of beavers if Aslan is safe. I am always awed at the power and beauty of their response: “Is Aslan safe? No, child, Aslan is a lion. He is not safe, but He is good.”
What a great picture of Jesus Christ. Is He safe? No, he is not safe. He is almighty God who calls us to absolute commitment. But He is GOOD! And we can trust Him. God is too wise to be mistaken. God is to good to be unkind. Are you holding back, or do you trust him? And that’s the Word.
