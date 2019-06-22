Have you ever experienced disappointment with God? Have you had prayers you felt went unanswered, or faced trials you felt were overwhelming?
In those moments, we often can blame God for not acting as we wanted. I believe one of the greatest barriers to receiving and experiencing God’s love is our past disappointment with God.
Several years ago, a woman shared with me the pain she suffered because her husband divorced and abandoned her. She had prayed fervently and with great faith that God would restore her marriage. Instead, her husband found another woman and remarried. This lady was hurt and broken.
She loved God, but she was offended and disappointed. She didn’t quit on God, but she seemed to be stuck — walking in a circle and always coming back to the pain of her divorce. God just simply didn’t do what she thought he should by healing her marriage. She couldn’t understand why and she was having a hard time moving forward spiritually. She lost her trust.
Disappointment with God can greatly interfere with our spiritual life. First, it damages our ability to trust God. We have a hard time believing God will be faithful in the future if we think he burned us in the past.
Second, our disappointment can lead us to anger. We may be mad and offended with God because he did not do what we thought he should. Third, our disappointment reveals our idols. By this it means that it reveals our trust is not really in God, but in what we believe God should be.
Several years ago, a friend of mine was in a season when God was drawing her closer and deeper. She had a real spiritual hunger in her heart but was somewhat hesitant to fully trust God.
One night during prayer, God revealed to her that part of her struggle went back to a time when she was in the eighth grade. There was young boy named Alan who had leukemia. Both of Alan’s parents had been my friend’s school teachers, and his family went to her church. Alan’s older brother donated some bone marrow for a transplant and Alan began to go in remission. Their prayers seemed to be answered until several months later when Alan’s brother was killed in a tragic car accident.
It was a shattering loss, but the situation worsened when Alan’s leukemia returned. Everybody was praying that God would heal Alan, especially in light of his brother’s death. My friend prayed diligently for Alan and really felt as if the Lord was going to heal him. Sadly, Alan passed away about six months after his brother was killed.
The family was devastated. The whole town was crushed, and so was my friend, who just knew God would heal him. Her pain was nowhere near what Alan’s family was suffering through, but she was deeply disappointed with God. She thought about a few other instances where God had not done as she thought. She realized there was a question in the back of her mind: Could she fully trust God? Or would he possibly disappoint her again?
That night, my friend had to forgive God — that’s right, forgive God — for not acting like she thought he should have. It is not that God had done wrong, but she had to work through her disappointment and damaged trust. She was able to deal with a disappointment from the past and reestablish a new trust in God.
Have you been burned in the past? Maybe you want to experience God’s love, but inside you are wondering if you can trust him. God is fully trustworthy. Perhaps you need to go back to the place where you experienced your disappointment with God and forgive Him. And then ask Him to forgive you for not trusting Him. Perhaps God wants to bless you, but there is a barrier of mistrust between you. Only as we choose to deal with our disappointment in a healthy way can the barrier of mistrust be removed, and can we begin to experience God’s love to the fullest.
And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.