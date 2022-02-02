Valentine’s Day — a feast to honor the Christian martyr Saint Valentine — is now more commonly observed as a celebration of love and romance.
Even for couples who aren’t strangers to nights out and romantic meals, Feb. 14 demands something a little more decadent and refined, at least in the opinion of Tanya Sergey, chef and owner of restaurant A Moveable Feast in Brunswick.
“The purpose of Valentine’s Day is, I think, to show your loved one how much you love them and the lengths you’d go to make them happy,” says Sergey.
For her, food is the ultimate method to express that love.
“Homemade food shows that you took the time, you gave thought to your Valentine’s likes and dislikes and, most importantly, that you want to spend time sharing a meal together,” Sergey elucidated.
This might be an especially good time for someone to flex those cooking skills developed during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but Sergey warned not to get overconfident and blow the big night. A simple meal done well is more likely to impress than a failed elaborate dish.
“Certain basic elements come to mind when I think about Valentine’s Day fare,” Sergey says. “A tasty appetizer, a small rich protein, chocolate and let’s not forget the bubbles.”
She recommends making a fun and interesting meal of smaller courses that can be complemented by a few different types of wines or beers.
“The great thing about a romantic progressive dinner at home is that you and your honey can work together or each be responsible for your own courses,” Sergey said. “Just don’t forget to clean as you go.”
Another key element of the meal is the perfect wine for the evening. This, Sergey adds, can help bring the flavors of the dishes to life.
“If you have a richer seafood like salmon, a pinot noir or Beaujolais would go great with that … something like a chardonnay is going to step on the taste of the salmon. It doesn’t have to be a white,” Sergey said. “But if you have something salty and grimy like an oyster, it can be a white or rosé.”
For milder seafood that can be more acidic, go with a lighter white. Reserve the reds for things with a lot of fat, like cheese or meats, she advised.
“There are so many online resources these days. The wine consumer should not be left to their own devices,” Sergey added.
You can invite other couples in on the fun, she said, making it a double date for double the fun.
To kick off the romantic evening, whether for two or more, Sergey had an easily scaled-up option — dirty oysters.
“It’s a simple and elegant appetizer that anyone can make,” Sergey said.
Of course, despite how much one might want it, not everyone will be able to swing a full homemade Valentine’s Day dinner this year. For them, Sergey has another option — a four-course wine dinner at A Moveable Feast.
“This is our fifth valentine’s dinner since we have been open. We break out the white linens, flowers and candles. We turn the lights down and serve our customers an amazing meal with wine pairings for each course,” she said.
It’s historically been a big hit and sold out early. This year’s dinner features dirty oysters with caviar and shallots, smoked trout spread with homemade flatbread, individual beef Wellingtons or seafood gratin with homemade toast points, and chocolate mousse tartlets. Wines include muscadet, sauvignon blanc, gamay beaujolais and rosé bubbles.
“We have couples, we have groups of friends, sometimes we do a singles table … everyone should be able to enjoy Valentine’s Day,” she said.
For more information, call 912-289-9464. Prepayment is required for reservations.
Dirty oysters
Oysters
¼ tsp black caviar
¼ tsp shallots
¼ tsp crème fraiche
2 shakes Tabasco sauce
Directions: Prepare as many raw oysters on the half shell as the occasion requires — shuck the oysters and place the meat in one half of the shell. Discard the other. Top with finely chopped shallots, crème fraiche, black caviar and a couple shakes of Tabasco sauce. Add a lemon on the side.