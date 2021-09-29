At its best, COVID-19 is an unwanted dinner guest, and a second surge spurred by the Delta variant has compelled a couple of fundraisers — MorningStar’s Dinner Under the Stars and Helping Hugs for Haiti’s annual Fête for Haiti — to switch from sit-down dining to dinners to go.
A third, the Kiwanis Club’s Stewbilee, will remain a live, in-person event albeit three months later as the date changes from October to Jan. 29.
Brunswick stew cook and Kiwanis Club member Ron Adams explained the decision to postpone had to be made well in advance because, like the stew itself, a lot goes into staging the event with many out-of-town cooking teams.
The same is true for MorningStar and Helping Hugs for Haiti, whose organizers said they again had to make the decision “to pivot” weeks before the events.
When it came time weeks ago to make the decision on holding the Fête for Haiti on Oct. 23, St. William Catholic Church wasn’t holding meetings in the parish hall much less any sit-down dinners, Mary Lynch said.
Chef Tom Delaney will prepare dinners with fall harvest salad, honey-Dijon vinaigrette; tart cherry braised short ribs; roasted cauliflower and garlic mash and carrot-spice cake with cheese buttercream icing.
Dinners will be ready for pickup from 5 until 7 p.m. at curbside at the parish hall. The silent auction usually held onsite will be conducted online Oct. 14-24 at www.helpinghugsinc.org/auction.
In spite of the pandemic, Helping Hugs for Haiti is still working and has funded two new wells that are providing clean water in areas where people sometimes had to walk long distances for water. The “Let the Water Flow” initiative in partnership with St. Joseph Catholic Church parish in Côtes-de-Fer will eventually provide water at 11 parishes and chapels. Thus far, all but four have water supplies in some fashion including wells drilled with money raised at St. William.
Tickets are available online at www.helpinghugsinc.org or at the church after weekend masses. The deadline for meals is Oct. 9.
Dinner Under the Stars is still possible with MorningStar’s Oct. 16 event, but it may be in supporters’ backyards or other venues rather than on the grounds at the treatment center off Georgia 99.
In switching from onsite to take-out and delivery dinners about a month ago, MorningStar took into account COVID’s impact in the community and the risk to its staff and the children it treats, said Lisa Johnson, director of development for MorningStar.
“It was simply we wanted to keep our children safe, our staff and our guests safe. Where numbers were at that time, we made the decision we couldn’t safely” host the event at the center, Johnson said.
“We wouldn’t want to be responsible for one case of COVID,’’ she said.
COVID already has had an impact on operations prompting the postponement of visits by family and case workers, Johnson said.
MorningStar provides counseling, educational support, nurturing and other services for up to 57 children ages 12-18 in a residential setting and for counseling for children and families at two locations.
Supporters have a choice of how they want to receive their dinners depending on the tickets they buy.
Meals will be delivered to sponsors and patrons while those who purchase dinners may pick them up at Halyard’s.
The menu includes an antipasto plate as an appetizer, a mixed green salad with fall vegetables and white balsamic vinaigrette, Halyard’s five-hour braised short ribs with red bliss potatoes and roasted green beans. The dessert will be chef’s choice.
The link for sponsorships and tickets is at www.morningstarcfs.org/dus-tickets.
MorningStar is also holding its silent auction online. To follow the auction and register when it opens, follow MorningStar on Facebook and Instagram at @morningstarcfs.
Both organizations wanted to return to their traditions this year, but two years in a row have taught them that the safer alternative works well.
Johnson said, “Last year was great. People seemed to enjoy the treat.”