Pastel pinks, blues and greens are classic choices. But these days, when it comes to Easter egg design, the sky is truly the limit. There’s ready-made kits for all manner of patterns and designs — from glitter to tie-dye.
And while these pretty pieces will be front and center come Sunday, the humble egg is the star in more ways than one. As a symbol of spring and rebirth, eggs are key in this tradition. But not only are they part of decor and Easter egg hunts, they’re also often found gracing holiday tables.
In fact, deviled eggs are one of the most popular dishes served up at springtime picnics and Easter gatherings.
Tim Lench, executive chef at the Georgia Sea Grill on St. Simons Island, has long been a pro at whipping up a stellar batch of deviled eggs.
“People really love them,” he says.
But what many people often do not realize is — there are countless spins on this Southern favorite.
“You kind of think you toss in your mayonnaise and your mustard and that’s it. But there are really so many variations,” he said.
From topping with seafood like crab or lobster to adding the ever-popular pimento cheese to the mix, Lensch says there’s something for everyone.
“The possibilities truly are endless. I’ve made them so many different ways … I’ve even deep fried them,” he said with a laugh.
Chef Lensch’s deviled eggs
12 eggs cut in half tip to tip, yolks separated from the whites
1/4 cup mayonnaise (Chef Tim prefers Dukes)
1 Tbsp spicy brown mustard
1 tsp dijon mustard
1 tsp hot sauce (Crystals)
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Using a microplane or fine cheese grater, shred the egg yolks into a mixing bowl and add the remainder of the ingredients, excluding the egg whites. Mix until very smooth. Then, fill the egg whites with the mixture. You can do this with a spoon or a piping bag with a tip, depending how fancy you want to be. Top with your favorite toppings.
Some examples are: bacon and jalapeño; smoked salmon capers and red onion, crab or shrimp. You can also fold some pimento cheese into your mixture if you’d like.