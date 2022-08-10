Food can be a great source of comfort for many people, from eating chicken noodle soup while sick to curling up watching a movie with a bowl of popcorn.
In many instances, comfort food can be found within a bowl. Hernan Stutzer and Alberto Llano, the owners of Del Sur Cafe, hope customers will find this same feeling in their savory food bowls.
“When you’re eating the bowls, it honestly feels like you’re having grandma’s food. It just makes you feel good. It’s good for the soul,” Stutzer said.
At the Del Sur Cafe in Brunswick, each food bowl combines various textures with rich Latin flavors inspired by Stutzer and Llano’s roots.
“I’m from Argentina, and Alberto is from Columbia so it’s kind of part of us,” Stutzer said.
With four different food bowls to choose from — each with equal parts protein, carbohydrates and vegetables — customers can choose a meal that best suits their current cravings.
“With the bowls, you’re eating something nutritious and wholesome that’s also comfort food. You get the best of both worlds,” Stutzer said.
Del Sur Cafe offers two coastal bowl options: the Islander and the Fisherman. Stutzer said people tend to enjoy these bowls when it’s warmer outside because they include fresh seafood and are healthy.
With grilled shrimp as the protein, the Islander includes jasmine rice, sauteed peppers and onions with cilantro chimichurri on top.
The Fisherman bowl, a customer favorite, includes a base of jasmine rice with a diced roasted vegetable medley, grilled Mahi and pesto. Stutzer suggests pairing the Fisherman bowl with a glass of pinot grigio.
“It’s the perfect match,” Stutzer said.
For people looking for a vegetarian option that has amazing flavor, Stutzer recommends Del Sur’s vegetarian bowl. Topped with pesto, the bowl includes jasmine rice, black beans as the protein and sauteed peppers and onions.
Having previously lived in Miami, both Stutzer and Llano wanted to add a Cuban feel to one of their food bowls. The Cuban bowl includes jasmine rice, black beans, pulled pork and fried green plantains on top.
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 onions, peeled and quartered
In a small bowl, mix together the pork seasoning and mojo. Place the pork roast in a hotel pan and coat with seasoning. Add the onion, garlic and orange juice in the bottom of the hotel pan. Allow to cook for 4-5 hours on high or 7-8 hours on low.
1 yellow onion, peeled and diced
3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
2 15-ounce cans of black beans, rinsed and drained
1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
Heat the oil in a large cast iron skillet. Add the onion and bell pepper to the hot pan and saute for 3-4 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic and saute for 30-60 seconds. Add the black beans and spices and cook for 5-10 minutes. Using a potato masher, mash about ½ of the beans in the pan, then mix it all together. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
1 cup white long grain rice
2 dried bay leaves, or fresh bay leaves
½ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped
In a medium saucepan, add the rice, bay leaves, and water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 18 minutes. Remove the lid, fluff the rice with a fork and cover. Let rest and absorb any steam for 10 minutes. Remove the bay leaves, then add the lime juice, lemon juice, salt and cilantro. Stir to combine.
1 large plantain, peeled and sliced
Cut plantain in one-inch thickness. Flash fry for one minute. Remove from oil, smash with a rag until very thin, and fry again until golden brown and crispy.
Serve all together in a bowl.