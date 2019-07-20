Deacon heeds God's call

Growing up, Robert Phillips never really had aspirations of leaving his hometown of Augusta. He was entirely content to spend his life there with his exceptionally large family.
“I am one of seven children and both of my parents are one of seven. They are old school Catholic, where everyone has really big families,” he said with a smile. “One of my sisters actually has seven children herself.”
Phillips expected to follow suit. That is, until God called.
“I love Augusta ... I really do love my city. I thought I would live there my whole life, raise my own family — having those seven kids,” he said with a laugh.
“I thought that was what God had in store for me. Things did not go that way.”
That path — the one that would eventually lead toward the priesthood — began after Phillips finished high school. While he was always filled with faith, he found himself estranged from God. In fact, he was even hesitant to go to confession because he was worried he had strayed too far.
“I felt burdened by a lot of internal sinfulness and my own struggles ... my lack of honesty with God. I was like, ‘God, you can have a couple of things from my life but you can’t have my whole life or my whole heart,’” he said.
“In the Catholic church, we have the sacrament of confession where you go to the preist and he stands there for Christ, like a bridge to God. You pour out your heart — all your struggles, your sins — and the priest takes all of that, gives them to Jesus and he takes them away. You really experience God’s grace in a very profound and powerful way.”
Phillips decided to test his faith by stepping into the confessional to unburden his heart. But he wasn’t optimistic about the outcome.
“I was afraid the priest was going to yell at me or think badly of me. I really thought the priest was going to say, ‘Sorry, you’re just too wicked.’ I just had that bad image of myself and my relationship with God,” he said.
But Phillips ticked off his “laundry list” of sins anyway. And rather than turning him away, the priest openly accepted his confession. That offered him a new road that would lead him to give his life entirely to the Lord.
“God was so merciful and the priest was so kind. I just remember looking up and thinking that the priest was going to be angry with me but he had this huge smile on his face,” he said. “He said, ‘we thank God for giving you the grace and courage to come here today.’ That was huge for me. Like, what I’m courageous?! That just blew my mind.”
From that point on, everything changed. After much prayer, contemplation and conversations with family, Phillips decided to pursue the priesthood. Not only was it an enormous commitment of faith, it was also a full dedication of his life.
It began with extensive study in seminary. That took him far from his beloved home in Augusta — to Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md. He studied philosophy there for two years. Afterward, Phillips was sent even father from home to continue his studies, across the ocean to the “eternal city” of Rome, Italy.
“That was the end of 2014, the beginning of 2015. The bishop called and said, ‘I want you to go to Rome ... not Rome, Georgia, but Rome, Rome. Big Rome,” he said with a laugh. “So that was a big shock.”
But ever the obedient seminarian, Phillips went. He studied theology there and completed his bachelor’s degree. It was also there, in St. Peter’s Basilica, where he was formally ordained as a Catholic deacon, that is a future priest.
“It was amazing, and it was really great because a lot of my family was able to come,” he said.
From there, Phillips continued to walk the path, returning to the states, where he was sent to St. Francis Xavier in Brunswick to complete his pastoral year.
“It’s like an internship really that our diocese does. But you learn from the priests and you’re an extra hand on deck,” he said. “You really do whatever they need you to do. I help the priest with masses, setting up and breaking down. I help with masses on Jekyll and in Darien, where we have a mission.”
Phillips has also taken on less formal tasks.
“I also mow the grass,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s really whatever they need you to do. But it’s been great ... the people here are great. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
He will complete his work locally next month, moving him one step closer to priesthood. He will return to Rome once more and expects to be formally ordained in Savannah next June.
Looking back on his unexpected journey, Phillips is filled with gratitude for his ability to trust in God’s plan. And he encourages everyone to find ways to do that in their own lives.
“We are all called by God to do some particular service that no one else can do. Try with all your being to search out that plan by growing closer to him and he will reveal things to you,” he said.
“Be open to the fact that his plans are probably not your plans. But his plans will make you so much happier and more fulfilled than yours would. You will have peace ... that’s how you really know that you’re doing God’s will, you will have a deep, internal peace.”