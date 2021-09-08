COVID-19 put a curse on the festival portion of this year’s Blessing of the Fleet in April, but there will be a makeup of sorts Sept. 17 and 18.
The Blessing of the Fleet has always centered on the shrimping industry, but the Bounty of the Sea Festival will add some new tastes including crab, fish, clams, oysters and whatever else comes from the ocean and saltwater creeks and rivers of the Georgia coast.
Alexandra Smetana came to work as the new executive director of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce in March, the month before a blessing that had been reduced from three days to one. Because of concerns over big crowds, the arts and crafts and food booths, live music and children’s activities were postponed until the mid-September dates.
“I knew it was a huge deal for McIntosh County,’’ Smetana said.
And although the blessing attracted only eight boats and far fewer attendees than is typical, it was still an amazing event, she said.
Of the new date, Smetana said, “They were sure COVID would be over.’’
And it pretty much was until the Delta variant arrived propelling Georgia and other states past the peak infections seen in the first surge of the coronavirus.
Some shrimpers have always had trouble making the spring festival because some choose to trawl rather than take time off to paint and decorate their boats for the festival. The same is true with the fall date for the make-up festival.
“To stick a pin in the middle of September and say the season is over is not true. There’s no end to their season,’’ Smetana said.
Indeed, the fall months are when mature shrimp migrate offshore from the inshore rivers and creeks and when they are targeted by commercial trawlers and recreational shrimpers with cast nets and beach seines.
The upcoming event will most assuredly have shrimp, but it will also include other seafood that landed on McIntosh County’s docks. Those foods will be featured at a seafood dish competition from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bluestein lot at Broad Street and U.S. Hwy. 17. Anyone who wants to enter can prepare 200 single servings of their best seafood dish to be judged by the public.
Smetana said she expects an array of dishes including shrimp and grits, crab cakes and so on.
Those who want to sample and pass judgment on the offerings will get three tickets for $10 to cast as ballots for their favorites.
There will be a kids’ zone with bounce houses, a climbing wall, a human bungee and other entertainmens. The Incacheetoo Mobile Petting Zoo will have its animals on display. Admission is $2 and $1 more to feed the animals.
The arts and crafts displays, food trucks and other vendors are open to the public free, as is the Saturday Southeast Jeep Show with competition for the best of show, best stereo and dirtiest Jeep.
The riverfront is again the entertainment venue with admissions of $5 Friday and $10 Saturday.
Kyle Turner will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and Lyn Avenue from 8 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Hush will be on stage from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Comic Chameleons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Lauren Marie from 4 to 7 p.m. and Salt Water Gypseas will close out the festival from 8 to 11 p.m.
A $50 pass provides access to a tent on the Spartina Grill back deck both days where there will be complimentary appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages and a cash bar. The pass includes two alcoholic beverage tickets.
For more information, to register as a vendor or to enter the seafood contest go to https://darienmcintoshchamber.com/bounty-of-the-sea-2/.