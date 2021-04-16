Springtime in Coastal Georgia is a rare sweet spot — the weather is actually mild enough to hold activities outdoors and enjoy it. Locally dozens of organizations have taken advantage of the cooler temperatures as prime time for events.
From garden walks to tours of homes, March to May hosts plenty of events. And one of the largest in the region is undoubtedly Darien’s Blessing of the Fleet. The annual festival has grown to become an enormous draw for McIntosh County, with crowds swelling to top 30,000 in years past. The event proved a major economic boon for the shrimping industry and surrounding counties.
Of course, all of that came to a screeching halt with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic last year. The 2020 Blessing would have been the 51st annual. But as with so many other timeless traditions, it had to be shelved for the sake of safety.
While that was a disappointment, Alexandra Smetana knows it was a necessity. But the new executive director of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce is happy report that they’re will be a blessing this year, though it will look a little different. There won’t be the multi-day stretch of crafts, vendors, races and music. Instead, the scaled down event will resemble more the early blessings, held without any of the activities that are associated with it now.
“Since it has to be planned months in advance, we did decide not to do the full festival this year. But it’s extremely important for our community to try hold a blessing on some scale,” she said.
They decided to hold some of the smaller, behind the scenes events, along with the same boat procession. That will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday along the Darien waterfront. Attendees are welcome to distance while enjoying picnic meals as the blessing commences.
“It’s going to be back to basics this year. We will also hold some of the events that the public isn’t aware of like the fishermen’s breakfast and dinner and that sort of thing,” she said.
“We will still have a Miss Blessing of the Fleet, a grand marshall and things like that, which we rolled over from last year. So they will still have their moment to shine.”
The multi-day event will be back though. They decided to hold another celebration in the fall, Smetana says. It’s slated for Sept. 17 and 18.
“We’re going to have a festival in September. We will be showing our gratitude for the postseason bounty so we can honor all of the seafaring journeymen — from the shrimpers to the crabbers and those who collect the oysters,” she said.
“It will be a celebration of the waterfaring way of life. And we’ll have the vendors, the kid zone, the 5K ... just like in years past.”
While most of the festivities are on hold, Smetana notes that T-shirts for the event are on sale. They are available at blessing-of-the-fleet.square.site. Those may be purchased via a link on the Darien Blessing of the Fleet’s Facebook page.