The Saltwater Gypseas are not new to large crowds. The local band includes seasoned musicians Will Aspinwall, Darin Harlow, Scott Thibodeau, as well as a married couple Shawn and Misty McGee.
Between them, they’ve played venues of all sizes. But when they take the stage at Darien’s Blessing of the Fleet Friday night, they may be facing one of their largest audiences. Previous counts put attendance over the three day festival at around 30,000 with 8,000 to 10,000 attendees entering the gate per day.
Rather than having butterflies though, the band is ready to go.
“We are honored to be a part of celebrating this centuries-old tradition of blessing our local fisherman which has been celebrate here in Darien for 55 years now,” vocalist Misty McGee said.
The Gypseas will take to the stage at 8 p.m. but the excitement will just be getting started. The weekend will be jam-packed with family-friendly fun, says Kat Hoyt, Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“There’s so much going on ... but it really still has that hometown festival feel,” she said. “It’s a gorgeous setting right on the waterfront, so there are great views, great music, great vendors and great food.”
Of course, lining up all of those pieces takes time. Hoyt says the chamber and its many community partners begin planning roughly a year in advance. The process, she adds, kicks into high gear about six months out.
“That’s when we start finalizing all the details, the permits, the musical acts, those things,” she said. “Now we’re just making sure that everyone is all set to go.”
The good times will kickoff with McIntosh County resident Cole Turner performing at 4 p.m. Friday on the waterfront. The music will continue with the Saltwater Gypseas closing out the acts that evening. On Saturday, the festival really gets going with activities starting early.
“Saturday is a full day. We have a 5K and fun run hosted by the YMCA. The Lion’s Club is also hosting a pancake breakfast,” she said. “Then we have a street parade at 10 a.m. with 30 registered vehicles. Time & Tide Charters is hosting a kids fishing rodeo, which is full, but people can still fill out an application in case a space opens. Every kid will get a fishing pole.”
At 5 p.m., the band Whiskey Pig will perform followed by headliner Calista Clark at 7:30 p.m.
“She’s a national recording artist,” Hoyt added. “And then at 9 p.m., we’ll have fireworks.”
Sunday will strike at the heart of the event with a worship service held at 10:30 a.m. on the waterfront, a vendor’s marketplace and the blessing itself at 2 p.m.
“Sunday is the big day, the one we’ve been working toward,” she said. “We will have our worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Treasuring Christ Church. Then we will have the marine parade and blessing that afternoon.”
All together, the three-day event will be an hommage to food and fellowship — and of course, the shrimping industry that has buoyed the town for decades.
“It’s our signature event, and it’s really a celebration of the culture and community here. So many people come together to make this happen ... our partners and our sponsors, we couldn’t do it without them,” Hoyt said.
And the public is equally appreciative. Many regional residents attend, as do travelers from various states who plan their trip to the coast around the blessing.
“We have people who come from everywhere. From Florida, Alabama and Tennessee all the way to New York. It’s become one of those East Coast treasures ... people plan their trips around it,” she said.