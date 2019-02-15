DAR marks 116 years locally

History has always been part of Dee Cox’s life. As a child, she grew up watching her mother trace the family’s lineage, connecting her to those who came before. That is particularly true of her ancestors who fought in the American Revolution.
“My mother was a member of the Brunswick chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In fact, she was the senior state president, and my sister was a state president,” Cox said.
“But my mother had been interested in it for a long time. We actually had a lot of ancestors that qualified us to be in the DAR. I’ve been involved with it most of my life.”
It’s something that continued to hold a fascination for Cox throughout her life. And naturally, when she was able she joined up with the Brunswick branch. The group itself has a long lineage. In fact, it marked its 116th anniversary this week, being established in 1903. It’s a distinction that present-day members are proud of, as it makes them one of the oldest in the state.
“It was founded Feb. 12, which is Georgia Day, the day that Oglethorpe first landed in Georgia, so they chose that day as our ‘founding day.’ When it first began, the meetings were held in homes, but then the chapter grew and got stronger,” she said. “Not a lot of homes were big enough to hold them.”
Today, the group boasts nearly 60 members. Each one has met the qualifications of tracking their personal family history back to the Revolutionary War. And, Cox notes, that can even include females.
“Mostly it’s males but you can go in on females too ... a nurse or someone who helped the Revolution. But you start by finding your patriot and then link them back through birth and death records,” she said.
“A lot of people have them. Of course, there can be some missing links but if you’re interested, there are people in the state DAR that can help you, and our local genealogist can help you research or give you pointers.”
But the local DAR is much more than a simply genealogical group. They are committed to preserving and marking local history, placing signs at points of significance and going into schools to share stories of the Revolution. They also offer essay contests for area students, as well as a “Good Citizen” award.
“We are really about spreading awareness. Our chapter is responsible for 10 historic markers throughout Glynn County. We have some ladies who dress up and go into the schools to speak to fourth - and eighth - graders,” she said.
“We had some ladies dress up and go to Fort Frederica too and play games with the children and talk to visitors, which is wonderful because most aren’t from Glynn County.”
The chapter also works to aid in more serious matters as well. Members regularly collect items for local nonprofits who help those escaping the modern slave trade.
“There are women in Glynn County who are trying to escape, and there are groups here who help them. So we collect toiletries and things these ladies might need,” she said. “We’re really involved with a lot of different things ... we’re passionate about trying to make an impact and making a difference locally.”
Whether that means donating items vital to charity work or making appearances in classrooms, the members of the local DAR are committed to continuing the good work of their predecessors — be it founding group members or their patriot ancestors.
And they’re especially dedicated to keeping history alive.
“It’s important that these young people who are coming up understand that throughout history men and women have sacrificed their lives so that they can have the freedoms they have today,” Cox said. “People lost everything for it. And if they don’t know that, they won’t value or understand what they have.”