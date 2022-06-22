Step into Daddy Cate’s Coffees and immediately feel at home.
The shop on Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick is among the most welcoming places in the area. All who enter are greeted with a kind hello and a smile.
No matter who walks through the door, they’ll receive the same friendly treatment. Local students know Daddy Cate’s is a great place to hang out. Nine-to-five workers know they’ll get a great cup of coffee or delicious meal to fuel their day. And any visitor or resident in the Golden Isles will feel welcomed.
R.V. and DeeDee Cate envisioned such a place when they opened Daddy Cate’s on July 2, 2002. And the community is encouraged to come celebrate the 20th anniversary since its opening from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday.
The event will also be an opportunity to remember R.V., who passed away last week. Attendees are invited to wear Hawaiian shorts, a staple in R.V.’s wardrobe, to the event in his memory.
“It’s kind of weird having it under the circumstances, but it was very important to him that we do this,” DeeDee Cate said. “And so we’re continuing.”
Suzy & the Bird Dogs will perform, and Tipsy McSway’s will set up its mobile bar. Face-painting will be offered to all ages, and hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.
The event will offer the community a chance to celebrate what R.V. and DeeDee started, said Nichole Fiveash, a longtime employee at Daddy Cate’s.
“I’ve been coming in here since I was about 7 years old,” Fiveash said. “It’s an amazing place. He formed a community.”
Sitting at one of the back corner tables Monday, beneath some of the many pieces family memorabilia and other photos that adorn the shop’s red walls, Cate thought back to more than 20 years ago when the idea for a coffee shop in downtown Brunswick began to take form.
“Liam Collins, who was the priest at St. Mark’s at the time, he just looked at R.V. … and he was like you know what, downtown is missing: a coffee shop,” Cate recalled.
“We tell Liam all the time that this is his fault,” she added with a laugh.
That suggestion launched R.V. on a mission to gather as much information as possible before bringing Daddy Cate’s to life.
“He drove all over Georgia and into North Carolina testing coffees, talking to coffee shop owners, for gosh three or four or five months before we even began,” Cate said.
They later secured the location downtown and set to work on the extensive renovations that were required. Outside, downtown Brunswick was much more quiet than it is today, Cate said.
Once Daddy Cate’s opened, it took a little while for customers to warm up to the new store, but word of mouth and consistently great coffee and service, along with what was then a smaller menu, brought more and more people through the door.
DeeDee soon became the face of the store, serving customers daily behind the counter, while R.V. handled all the accounting, ordering and other business details behind the scenes.
Soon, the first staff were hired and Daddy Cate’s was known all around.
“We have been through so many ups and downs,” Cate said. “… But we stay pretty darn busy in here, and we have the best customers in the whole world.”
Fiveash, who came often to Daddy Cate’s during high school before accepting a job behind the counter, describes the shop as homey.
“Even people that we’ve never met, new people, we always try to greet them like we’ve known them and make everybody feel comfortable,” she said. “It’s Southern hospitality to the max.”
She’s seen some of what’s best about her hometown through her vantage at Daddy Cate’s, which has been a social hub during some of downtown Brunswick’s busiest moments over the past two decades.
Daddy Cate’s was the go-to spot for many working on the film set of “Live By Night,” which filmed downtown in 2015. They’d come in at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. like clockwork, Cate said, looking for a pick-me-up.
Everyone received the standard warm and welcoming Daddy Cate’s treatment.
“One day, it was on a Friday, and it was extremely busy in here, and this whole group of people came walking in the door … They all seemed very important,” Cate remembered.
Even though she didn’t recognize anyone, Cate learned almost the moment they left that the film’s lead actor had been among the group.
“Ben Affleck had been in here for like 30 minutes,” she said. “I had no idea who he was. It was really funny.”
The crew members who stopped by daily brought Daddy Cate’s a gift before they left — a large sign reading “Cafe” that had been part of the set and that now adorns the coffee shop’s wall.
The 20th anniversary celebration this Friday will be a way to say thanks to the many, many customers who have supported Daddy Cate’s through the year.
“This isn’t about us, really,” Cate said. “This is about honoring everybody that has been there for us.”
R.V. would love every part of the event, she said, from the music to the people.
“He would love just seeing the community and people that he loved and cared about being here. And to celebrate the fact that we’ve made it for 20 years,” Cate said.