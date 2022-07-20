The pandemic has left its mark on most areas of life. The restaurant industry was certainly one of those.
And while it presented some hardships, it also offered opportunities. In fact, it helped to hatch a new hybrid venture on St. Simons Island, Three Little Birds — Fly In, Fly Out.
The brainchild of Zack Gowen — who also owns nearby Georgia Sea Grill — the location offers quick breakfasts, tasty snacks for the beach and even pre-made meals for dinner. In short, it offers grab-and-go cuisine for any occasion.
The “fly-in, fly-out” concept of the restaurant makes meal selection for consumers both quick and easy, said Monica Andreae, the general manager of Three Little Birds.
“We came up with the idea in the middle of COVID because the grab-and-go trend seemed to rise across the board. We thought a counter service seemed to make sense to fulfill that need and also have the option for people to dine in so Fly In, Fly Out was born,” Andreae said.
Three Little Birds — Fly In, Fly Out opened on June 20. Located at 509 Ocean Blvd., it is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Customers in a rush can stop by to grab pre-made meal selections from the restaurant’s hot bar and refrigerators. Made-to-order items are also sold off the restaurant’s breakfast, lunch, greens or bakery menus for people to sit and enjoy.
“I’ve always believed that things seem to taste better when someone else makes it for you,” Andreae said. “We wanted an opportunity to have some retail that facilitated tourists and locals to come in and get stuff they need like a casserole because they don’t want to cook that night.”
Andreae said Three Little Birds tries to source locally as much as possible. The restaurant sells pantry items from local purveyors, as well as in-season produce from Potlikker Farm, another operation Gowen created.
He adds that the restaurant doesn’t focus on a specific cuisine type but instead offers a variety of food options from fresh salads to sweet mini donuts.
“Our casseroles have been a big hit so far but you never know what kind you are going to get that day,” Andreae said. “They always vary so there is no set menu. Folks can always call and ask us what casseroles we have on the shelves for the day.”
Some of the guests’ savory favorites include broccoli casserole, squash casserole and chicken, artichoke and wild rice casserole.
However, when customers are looking for a morning indulgence, the french toast breakfast casserole hits the spot, Andreae said.
“Every once in a while everybody deserves a little cheat in their diet,” Andreae said. “Our french toast breakfast casserole has a texture of baked bread pudding with a wonderful caramelization.”
French Toast Breakfast Bread
2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon of vanilla paste
Directions: Toast and cube one loaf of stale bread. Set aside. Mix together the eggs, heavy cream, vanilla and cinnamon to make a custard. Pour custard over toasted bread crumbs in a deep casserole dish. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Garnish the casserole with powdered sugar and enjoy.