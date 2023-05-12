There are no shortage of — as the Wizard of Oz proclaimed — “good deed doers” in this community. And the American Cancer Society’s Victory Board is filled with them. This year’s line up includes a dedicated group of co-chairs who are responsible for raising substantial funds.
Last year they brought in $150,000, and they’re looking to do more this year. Of course, the real trick is offering donors something valuable in return — a truly good time.
But it’s a challenge this group of gals — Molly Nobles, Bentley Kaufman, Holly Kinsey, Kelly Harman and Kimsey Langford — eagerly accepted. And it’s a tradition they’re proud to continue.
“The Victory Board of the Golden Isles was formed over 50 years ago,” explained Nobles.
“We raise money for the American Cancer Society and for our local cancer organizations like the (Southeast Georgia Health System), Nunnally House, and Hope Lodge. We help with any and all needs that cancer patients might have.
Most recently, we have provided gas cards to get to and from cancer treatments, given access to free wigs and clothes as well as stocked the pantry at the Nunnally House and provided 365 free nights of stay at the Hope Lodge.”
The board organizes four annual events each year. They include the Daddy Daughter Dance, Merry Movies and the glitzy, black-tie Victory Gala (slated for Nov. 10 at Frederica Golf Club this year). And their upcoming soiree — CUREoke.
The evening is set for 7 to 10 p.m. May 20 at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be a raffle featuring more than $1,000 in local gift cards.
And a few brave souls known as “champions” will take to the stage to belt out their best-loved songs.
Attendees can vote for their choice performer with their dollars.
“We will have 10 individuals and teams who will take the mic and sing their favorite karaoke song in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd. Money is raised in the days leading up to karaoke by each person and then the final voting happens the night of the event,” she said.
“The patrons vote for their favorite performance and then the winner is crowned. We always have a few teams who raise money for a specific person undergoing cancer treatments, and this year we are honored that Wake Up Coffee will be performing to benefit one of their own, Evan Beard.”
But the fun doesn’t end with the competition. Nobles says they’ve planned to keep the party going all night long.
“We will have the band Squirt Gun playing after the karaoke is finished until midnight,” Nobles said. “Each ticket comes with two drinks from the bar as well as a delicious dinner buffet by Bennie’s Red Barn. Tickets can be purchased online at www.acsvictoryboard.org.”
Pulling these events together takes a great deal of time and planning. But Nobles says the reward cannot be beat.
“We all invest in this great cause because cancer has affected each of us in some way, shape or form. We care about this community and giving back and we have a ton of fun while doing it,” she said.