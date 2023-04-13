In many ways, the world is a drastically different place than the one Robert S. Abbott was born into in 1868. Unfortunately, in some ways, it hasn’t changed enough. Abbott was born on St. Simons Island in the years following the Civil War. And as a Black man with deep Gullah Geechee roots, he faced an unending stream of hatred and racism — “... despite being educated as a lawyer,” says LaTanya Abbott-Austin, Robert’s sixth great-niece on her father’s side.

But the hard hearts and small minds of the late 19th century proved no match for her ancestor’s tenacity. Robert Abbott’s dedication and determination led him to found a newspaper, the Chicago Defender, in 1905.

