I never imagined we would be here. It feels as if a long, slow epic story of fear, panic, loss and uncertainty is playing out in our lives day by day. As soon as we adjust to the news and catch our breath, we must then shift again to new and tighter restrictions. There is an unseen enemy that is attacking — silently, quietly spreading and infecting more and more.
At first, it seemed unreal. Most of us didn’t know anyone who had COVID-19. And yet the numbers kept jumping, the maps and estimations showed a continual spread. By now, most of us are somehow connected to someone whose life of family or friend group has somehow been impacted by this virus. It still doesn’t feel real.
Opinions still very much vary. Some believe this is still a large overreaction. Some think we are taking the necessary measures to flatten the curve. And others continue to cry that we are not doing enough. Our president this week said we would be doing well to limit the death total to be between 100,000 to 200,000 fatalities.
This virus does not discriminate from the wealthy or the poor. This virus does not discriminate against any race or nationality. While primarily hitting the elderly and immuno-compromised the hardest, COVID-19 has also taken a toll on the young and middle aged. We are helpless to an extent. The best thing we can do to fight it is to go home, and stay behind closed doors. It feels so humbling.
What if though there is something great to do in this moment? As Christ followers, we are called to help. We are called to serve. We are called to make a difference. We often give lip service to prayer and intimacy with God. What if the greatest thing we can do in this moment is to stay behind our closed doors and cry out deeply and passionately to God?
I believe this is a season of divine pause. This pause will hurt us in numerous ways. There will be the loss of life, the loss of finances, and for some the loss of hope. We must ask ourselves, how do we want to be remembered on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis? This is one for the history books. Time is standing still. Stories will be told. Memories will shared. Will you come out different on the others side? Will you be closer to God? Will you become more humble, more devoted, less materialistic, etc.
This is your moment. I encourage you to deal with your emotions and your losses. There is place to grieve, and to be honest about your struggles and fears. We must learn to walk through them though, and ultimately give them to God. I believe prayer matters most in the moment. The proper position in this crisis is to hit our knees, look up and cry out.
I encourage to take time each day to call on the Lord. Do it several times a day. You can use the prayer model known as ACTS. A is for adoration and worship. Spend five minutes or so just worshiping God for who He is. Praise His names, sing to Him, and declare His goodness. C is for confession. This is a time to get right with God, to truly allow the spirit to examine our lives and then turn from our sin. We should confess our sin to God, and then seek and receive His forgiveness through the blood of Jesus Christ. Confess the sins of our nation, as we have turned from God’s will and His Word.
T is for Thanks. Give the Lord thanks. Spend several minutes thanking him even in the middle of the crisis. Give thanks for love, His grace, His blessings. S is for supplication — it is a big word for ask. Bring your prayers to God and ask Him to show up. I have been asking God for healing and the end of this pandemic. I have asked him to give wisdom to our leaders to make wise decisions. I have called upon the Lord for the care and protection of our health care workers. And I have prayed to the Lord over and over that he would bring an awakening to our community and nation.
May the Lord wake his people up and revive us again. Pause and pray. It is the need of this hour. Amen. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church.