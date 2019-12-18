Most children love cookies, especially frosted ones. But once they swallow the last crumbs, the fun is over.
As Casey Dart Igel tells it, teaching a child to decorate Christmas cookies extends the fun and makes the eating special.
She bakes and sells Casey-Mo’s Cookies out of her home in Sea Palms, baking under a cottage license that allows her to sell batches to individuals but not to wholesale the sweet treats.
Her two sons, Otto, 10, and Liam, 4, have both learned to ice cookies and Liam is often with her when she turns out orders. That has left her with a wealth of advice, not just in baking great seasonal cookies but also in creating a fun, artistic family activity.
After finishing a batch of Christmas cookies from gingerbread men to Christmas trees and snowflakes, Igel laid out the sweet media for cookie art. Sugar cookies baked in the shapes of trees, snowmen and snowflakes serve as the sweet, blank canvases. Royal icing was separated by color in the cups of an egg carton that also held multi-colored sprinkles. Artist paint brushes lay to the side along with a piping bag, an icing-filled bladder used to squeeze designs onto cakes and cookies.
As he started painting green icing onto a Christmas tree cookie, Liam asked, “Do I get the eat this?”
Then hit by brotherly generosity, he said, “I’ll save it for Otto.”
Dipping the brush in the icing and painting it on stoke-by-stroke can be time consuming, so Igel took a shortcut ladling it on with a teaspoon.
Then Liam used his brush to spread it evenly. With that done, he used the piping bag to lay diagonal lines across the tree before pulling a long, wood skewer across them.
He added sprinkles that looked like lights on the green frosting. He singled one out for a special spot on the cookie tree.
“I’ll put the golden one on the tippy, tippy top,’’ he said.
And thus he imagined a tiny gold nugget of sugar as the finishing touch, the star that tops the tree.
With his cookie tree decorated, Liam scurried off to an electronic treat, his Friday time on his iPad.
Casey Igel was to repeat the icing tutorial later for her son Otto and his classmates and, on the last day of school, at Glynn County’s alternative school. The alternative school is for students who have broken rules and been transferred there from their mainstream classes.
“They’ve done something to get there,’ she said, “but they get nothing at Christmas time. We’re going to give it a shot.”
Giving it a shot with your own kids at home can be difficult, but Igel said there are ways to make it easier.
Baking can be time-consuming when starting from scratch, but there’s nothing wrong with buying cookie dough and icing from the store because the fun is to be had after the cookies come out of the oven, she said.
“Keep it fun. No pressure. It’s all about the time together,’’ she said.
She also said it’s best to let youngsters apply their designs with a familiar instrument.
“I give the children a paintbrush or tongue depressor to spread the icing around,’’ Igel said.
If a child doesn’t like how the cookie looks, it’s easy to return to a blank canvas without wasting a cookie.
“There’s no mistakes. It’s art. If you don’t like what you’ve done, just scrape the icing off the cookie,’’ and start over, Igel said.
She cautions against letting children share icing because of the possibility of spreading colds and other illnesses.
“I give everyone their own icing. If we say, ‘Johnny, don’t put your mouth on the paintbrush,’ he’s going to put his mouth on the paintbrush,’’ she said.
For those who don’t think they can assemble all the ingredients themselves to bake with their children, Igel can help.
She sells kits of baked sugar cookies, three colors of icing and a bucket of sprinkles, Igel said.
It was almost as though she was born to the oven and cookie sheet because her mother and grandmother were both bakers. As an adult, however, she didn’t have much interest in that particular confectionery art.
“I really wasn’t interested until I moved across country [to Kodiak, Alaska], then I was interested,’’ Igel said. “My mom had to give me lessons by phone.”
She’s turned those lessons into a business and passes them on sharing tips on getting the best results from the oven.
First, bakers should buy a pastry cloth and a rolling pin sock, she said.
The rolling pin sock slides over the pin to keep floor on it so the dough won’t stick when it’s rolled out, she said. Not much investment is needed. When her regular sock was in the wash, she went to a back-up, one of her husband’s dress socks from which she cut the foot.
“I always chill my cookies five minutes before they go into the oven so they set up nicely,’’ she said.
In addition to the planned cookie decorating sessions in schools, Igel has a number of orders for Christmas cookies to get out.
“It’s a busy time,’’ Igel said. “December is crazy.”
Sometimes in that craziness when the oven seems to never cool, there are a lot of temptations for Otto and Liam.
“Sometimes, they’re like the cobbler’s children with no shoes,’’ when she’s baking professionally. “They ask, ‘Can I have one of these?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ “
Not that the boundaries always work. She has found teeth marks when one of her boys nibbled a sample taste.
When Otto was younger, he once denied eating a cookie in what could perhaps be called prima facial evidence.
“Otto said he didn’t eat any cookies, but he had no explanation for the blue icing on his face,’’ she said.
Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
4 sticks of unsalted butter at room temperature
1 cup of sugar
Cream together until the mixture is light and fluffy
Add 2 eggs, one at a time
1 tsp. of vanilla
1 tsp. salt
5 packed cups of flour
Preparation: Separate into two discs and refrigerate. (Dough can be frozen until used.)
Remove dough from refrigerator for 20 minutes then roll out, cut out cookies and put them in pan for 10 minutes to set. Bake 12-15 minutes at 350 degrees or until tanned around the edges.
Gingerbread
Ingredients
Cream
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of Crisco
2 large eggs
½ cup of molasses
1/8 cup of water
Sift and add:
4 ½ cups of all purpose flour.
2 tsp. soda.
1 tsp salt.
1 tsp. ginger.
2 tsp. cinnamon.
Bake for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Royal icing
Using the whisk attachment of a mixer, beat 4 egg whites until just frothy.
Add 1 tsp. cream of tarter.
Slowly add 2 lbs. of powdered sugar. Add 1 tsp. vanilla. If it seems too dry, add another egg white.
Beat on medium high for 3-4 minutes.
Cover it with foil when not in use and it may require beating after sitting.
Take out a little at a time and add ½ tsp. of water. Continue adding 1/2 tsp of water until it reaches the desired consistency.
To apply from a piping bag, the icing should have the consistency of toothpaste, thinner to flood. To test for the proper consistency for flooding, place icing on a cookie and tilt it. If the icing doesn’t move, it is still too thick to flood.