Creating a resolution for the new year can be as challenging or as simple as you want it to be, but an effective and realistic resolution requires some forethought.
Steve Temmer — a life coach, pastoral counselor and CEO of Centered for Life on St. Simons Island — has plenty of experience helping people set reasonable goals for themselves.
What is a New Year’s resolution but a personal goal or a set of personal goals? Like any goal, a resolution has to be within one’s power to achieve, but the bar can’t consistently be set too low either, Temmer said. It’s all about balance,
In his experience, Americans don’t have a sense of that balance when they make a New Year’s resolution. Of the 45% who make one, only about 8% of those actually achieve their goal.
He sees the balance of life as being shared among five values, which he equated to the tires and steering wheel of a car. In front are emotional and physical aspects of life, with the physical and relational aspects represented by the rear wheels. The steering wheel is one’s spiritual health.
Like a set of misaligned tires, if one of these is lacking then the entire car will wobble or head off-course, Temmer explained. Likewise, it is impossible for one to adequately steer their lives without a strong spiritual connection.
Attempting to correct course alone can be difficult, which is why Temmer says to find a safe and trusted person or group of people off which to bounce thoughts. By “safe and trusted,” he means someone who isn’t going to enable you, but won’t be dismissive of ideas either.
“It’s someone who accepts you where you are (and) challenges you to grow, but who will tell you the truth out of love,” Temmer said.
Set goals in each of the five areas, consulting as needed, Temmer continued, and the five parts of one’s life will come into balance.
“Maybe you can only get up to a ‘C’ grade in one area, maybe that’s the best you can do there, but you need to look at your life holistically and you can get that average up,” Temmer said.
All that work will put one in the right place to evaluate and make “SMART” resolutions.
“It should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant or realistic and time-sensitive — SMART,” Temmer said. “’I want to lose weight,’ or ‘I want to read more books.’ How many times have we heard that? How about ‘I want to lose 30 pounds in 10 days?’ Is that realistic?”
Instead of setting a goal that may not be achievable or measurable, Temmer suggested a slew of SMART resolutions: “I want to lose 10 pounds a month for 12 months,” “I want to read a book every month,” “I want to cut one unhealthy food item from my diet,” “I want to establish a relationship with this person,” etc.
He also suggested asking some questions to narrow it down, such as “What fear do I have that I could overcome,” “What is one bad habit I want to break or good habit I want to establish,” or “What is one thing I don’t want to tolerate?”
After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Temmer suspects that more people than ever have their tires misaligned, especially the relational aspect. As such, he challenged anyone who still needs to craft a resolution to consider making that the focus of their 2022 goals.
So you’ve worked on your life balance, bounced ideas off a trusted friend and come up with a SMART resolution. Now what?
“This is someone a mentor taught me,” Temmer said. “You have 10% of your focus on the past, 10% on the future and 80% on the present.”
Returning to the car analogy, Temmer acknowledged the importance of checking one’s rearview mirror and looking far down the road, but most important is paying attention to what’s right outside the windshield.
“Just keep doing the next right thing,” Temmer said. “Eventually, you’ll look back and see that’s you’ve navigated challenges that seemed insurmountable at the beginning. And it’s OK to set low goals because, as you complete those goals, you become more aware of your own potential.”