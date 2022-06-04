The COVID-19 pandemic changed much for local churches, but for some isolation resulting from lockdowns, masks and distancing also served as a re-energizing force.
“The unchangeable part was that the church continued to be the church throughout,” said the Rev. Tom Purdy, pastor of Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island.
Taylor Gordon, the administrator at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, was able to put the effects of COVID into numbers.
In 2019, the downtown Brunswick church averaged 585 people per service. The last in-person service in March 2020 saw 486 people in the Mansfield Street sanctuary. By the end of that year, the average had dropped to an average of 308.
Glynn County’s first recorded case of the highly infectious respiratory disease was reported in mid-March 2020. Later that month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued what would become a two-week statewide shelter-in-place order effectively putting an end to in-person church services at those houses of worship that were still holding them.
First Baptist had already started modifying its services with an increased focus on distancing, masks and broadcasting services online. By the time the shelter-in-place order came down, all services were virtual.
The church held its next in-person service later that year for 264 people.
“We’ve seen a slow, incremental growth in attendance since COVID,” Gordon said.
“Right now, we’re averaging about 538 in worship. We’re slowly building back to the level we were at before.”
While the average turnout to in-person worship services has yet to reach the 2019 average, Gordon said memberships and, importantly, baptisms are up. He attributed that at least partially to the church’s self-identified status as a multi-generational one — grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren all typically attend. While the older members were more cautious in returning, the young were not.
The church did learn many lessons from the pandemic, however.
“It’s taught us to do things differently. Those lessons have been beneficial,” Gordon said. “Our online presence is stronger now. We’re getting more attendance online than we ever have before. We’ve also learned how to accommodate more people on campus because we opened up overflow venues for those who don’t want to be in a larger group.”
If anything stood out, it’s that the congregation was eager to get back together.
“People wanted to be together again for worship,” Gordon said. “I think the online worship was great. Spiritually, I think worshiping together on a Sunday morning or a Wednesday night is a powerful experience.
“We’re just excited to see where God takes us from here.”
At St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, also in Brunswick, the pandemic had what could be seen as the opposite effect.
It’s an old and storied church, and the current pastor, DeWayne Cope, took over in July 2020, during the pandemic. He’s worked to grow the flock there, and despite COVID-19 has seen substantial growth from the 12-15 attendees per service to now around 30.
“What I’ve noticed in my time being here is, now that cases have reduced and more businesses are back open and people are getting our more, attendance has increased,” Cope said. “We’re seeing more visitors coming through the door as well as opposed to the past.”
He certainly observed a few trends not just in his congregation but in others as well.
“I think that as a result of COVID, it allowed the congregation to grow closer,” Cope said. “We had to find different ways to communicate and gather. I think, through the time apart, the church grew closer as a community.”
Initially, prayers were more focused on wanting the pandemic to go away so they could get back to life as normal. But because of that, he feels spiritual strength among his congregation has grown noticeably.
“Spirituality, I would say it dipped and now you’re seeing a resiliency as people pray more for things to get better,” Cope said.
Christ Church has a larger congregation but tried a variety of approaches to avoid closing entirely.
“We’ve worshipped outdoors, worshipped in a tent, worshiped indoors, we’ve tried masking, we tried distancing, we tried masking and distancing,” said the Rev. Purdy. “We didn’t use wine for a while, and then we used plastic cups, now we’re back to the way we’ve always done using the chalices.”
While the “Church with a capital C,” referring to the active practicing Christians and those connected to the church, did not change much, the last two years were a season of never-ending change for the church as an administrative organization.
“One of the things we learned is that we can be faithful and worship in different ways,” Purdy said. “We all felt the yearning to be together, but even when we couldn’t, we felt together in the way we were worshiping and communicating and checking in on each other.
“Who we are and what we do is more than just our routine and the way we’ve always done it.”
The church indeed continued to worship and hold communion even when protocols to prevent the spread of COVID were in effect, it did drive home the value of face-to-face relationships, he continued.
“We are, through our faith, called to community and one another,” Purdy said.
There was a downside, however. Under the pressure to distance from others, some in the congregation who were already drifting completely broke away. For others, measures to prevent the spread of COVID became a political lightning rod that drove a wedge between others. As an organization, Purdy said Christ Church tried to straddle the middle.
For every old friend that hasn’t been seen in a while, some older faces returned to the church or new members showed up. It is further balanced out by a reenergized passion for ministry and mission work within the church. Purdy said he’s never seen so many people interested in taking roles in the church.
With that passion for ministry and mission work came unique opportunities.
“Like many congregations, we tried to support our health care workers with gifts and encouragement,” Purdy said. “We also found new mission opportunities like the masks we distributed in the fall of 2020 to make it easier on schools as kids went back to school with a mask mandate. We also had a COVID stations of the cross service we adapted and edited that was tied to the pandemic’s effects.”
“We don’t know what the church is going to look like in five years due to the pandemic, but we’ve seen opposites,” Purdy said. “We’ve seen some people fall away from regular church attendance and some who have started regular church attendance.”