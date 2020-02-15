The start of a fresh year is always an ideal time to re-evaluate one’s life. While it’s true for goals like eating healthier and losing weight, it can also be part of a spiritual evolution.
That is certainly true for Rabbi Rachael Bregman. The local leader of Temple Beth Tefilloh enjoys setting time aside to take stock of her life as the calendar changes — and she likes to help others do that, as well.
Throughout the year, Bregman throws opens the doors of Brunswick’s only synagogue for a number of introspective classes, the goal of which is to offer the broader community a way to spiritually connect and grow.
She recently wrapped a course that focused on cultivating coping skills for trying times.
“I felt this was particularly useful and compelling right now because there are a lot of pressures and challenges in our lives today — and most of these weren’t there five or 10 years ago. There’s environmental threats, political distress and strife,” she said. “Then there’s the Wuhan Virus, and even though we’re safe here, it puts us on alert. All of these challenges can really take a toll on us.”
For her next class, she will be helping attendees prepare their spiritual roadmap for how to deal with the choppy roads of life. She will be conducting a Write Your Own Spiritual Manifesto class, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then continuing on March 3, 17 and 25.
“We will have four sessions, then I will teach another course in the spring, starting April 14,” Bregman said. “It will be about finding your purpose later in life.”
But her current course will address some similar topics.
“This one will be about writing your own spiritual manifesto. The idea is for you to craft your own set of spiritual guidelines to use in your day-to-day life,” she said.
“We will write our own guide book so we can set rules for how we want to live in this world.”
The course is open to all, regardless of background or faith. Bregman will offer a Jewish perspective, sharing teachings and writings from lesser-known mystic leaders.
“I am really in love with these neo-Hasidic Jewish mystics. There are all modern thinkers and leaders, both religious and philosophical,” Bregman said.
“We will look at Hillel Zeitlin, who was murdered in the Holocaust. We will also look at Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma and Art Green, who was the president of Hebrew College in Boston.”
Bregman will also share the teachings of someone who has had a significant impact on her life and spirituality.
“We will also look at Lawrence Kushner, who was my rabbi growing up. So we will have a good mix,” she said.
Bregman is looking forward to sharing their deep thoughts in an accessible way.
“I look at this material as a doorway to enter. I particularly like to use them and share this wisdom that not everyone gets to hear,” she said.
“I want to offer a space where, if nothing else, we are able to come together and meet other people we might not otherwise meet.”
Creating and fostering community is incredibly important for Bregman. In addition to philosophical courses throughout the year, she also makes a point to connect with the greater faith community, co-organizing programs like the Community Seder and Passover meal.
She hopes that, like those successful events, the classes will draw individuals from a variety of faiths who will commit to the journey.
“I think that there’s just so much hatred and fear in the world that we need to do something to counter it. That’s what I really try to do with all of my classes. I believe with all of my being that we have to build love and generate kindness. That’s the creed I want to live and make manifest,” she said.
“I want to help provide people with the skills to be able to flourish during these times, when things are really hard. I think that’s how we win against the looming darkness.”