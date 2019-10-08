Couple rediscovers life without pain

Within a few minutes of meeting Millie and Harry Manges, it becomes crystal clear that the couple is always in-step. From color coordinated outfits to the loving jokes they exchange, the two are simply smitten.
“I get him to wear the same color as I do so I can see him when we’re in a crowd,” Millie said with a laugh. “I always know what color I’m wearing so I can spot him.”
And the two certainly love to get out and socialize. They are active members in their church, Emanuel Baptist, in Blackshear. The Mangeses also enjoy dancing, it’s something they’ve done frequently since they tied the knot five years ago.
“We’d go to dances at the senior center,” Millie said. “We are on lists and they send us messages whenever they have one,” Harry added.
But not too long ago, they were worried that they would have to hang up their dancing shoes. Both Millie and Harry were facing daily pain due to a variety of conditions.
“I had a combination of things. My knee ... they told me they were going to have to do knee surgery. I said, ‘no thank you,’” Millie stated. “I also had plantar fasciitis and they wanted to do surgery on my feet too. I said ‘no thank you to that also.’ Then I had pain in my hip too, which they think was either arthritis or bursitis.”
Harry had his own issues. A work accident in 1986 left the veteran with permanent back pain. For years, he was able to control it with exercise but after a while, there was no escaping it.
“For 20 years, I could go to the gym and it wasn’t so bad. I could stay in shape and my back wouldn’t hurt,” he said. Sadly his gym days had come to an end.
As the couple’s pain continued to increase, they danced less and less. But then they saw an advertisement for one of Heller Healthcare’s Lunch & Learn Seminars. The free events, offer an overview of the Regenerative and Functional Medicine Programs offered by Dr. Jennifer Heller and her staff.
“I saw the advertisement and that it would talk about alternative medicine. We decided to go hear what she had to say,” Millie said.
The presentation was a powerful one. So much so, that both Manges signed up for a complementary consultation that day. The two met with Heller Healthcare staff at their Brunswick practice, located at 208 Scranton Connector, Suite 120. During their consultation, Heller’s staff mapped out a custom care plan for each of them. Millie’s plan consisted of stem cell therapy to help regenerate and heal her knees, hip, and low back; a combination of chiropractic and massage therapy to help with pain as well as realignment and opening of the joints to allow the stem cells more room to grow; and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy to help with her energy and osteoporosis.
While Harry’s plan consisted of stem cell therapy to regenerate and repair his degenerative discs in his low back and neck, and chiropractic care to help realign and improve his range of motion.
Stem cell therapy, also known as regenerative medicine, stimulates the body’s natural repair mechanisms to regrow damaged tissue and end pain. Many in the medical community including those at the National Institutes of Health and the Institute of Medicine consider it the future of medicine.
Stem cells are the body’s building blocks, and the basic foundation cells that grow all of the tissue and organs in our body. When injected into a damaged tissue or organ, they support the natural healing process by regenerating that tissue.
At Heller Healthcare, the cells used are Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) cells, which are derived from the consented, donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies. The amount of stem cells from a newborn’s umbilical cord are a million times greater and the cells and thousands of times more potent than stem cells taken from an aged body. This also makes it a less-invasive treatment with fewer steps since your own stem cells are not harvested from one’s own body.
The couple liked the care plan created for them and decided that it was well worth the investment. They each began with the stem cell therapy program and had several points injected back in July and the results have been transformative.
“I have no back pain now. I used to have low back pain that ran down my legs. I can bend over and touch my toes now,” Harry said. “And I’m 75. You either spend the money or you live in pain ... that was easy for us.”
The results were the same for Millie.
“It’s been incredible. I don’t think I’ve seen results as fast as he has but I have seen results,” she said. “I did have a bit of a set-back with a fall (since my stem cell injections) but then Dr. Jen gave me chiropractic treatment and massage. Now, I am back to where I was.”
Millie remarked about how incredible the entire Heller Healthcare staff, as well as their programs, have been. From the wonderful chiropractic care to the amazing massage therapists, but she could not say enough about how life changing the Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization program has been for her.
“That has really just changed everything. I would go to bed tired and wake up tired. Now I have energy. I tried all of these supplements and online products but this is what has worked,” she said regarding her Bio-Identical Hormone therapy.
“I was worried about her for a while ... but now we’re dancing again,” Harry said beaming.
Millie and Harry can’t say enough about their new friends (and now family) they discovered at Heller Healthcare. And, they are always happy to share their story with others and encourage them to find out for themselves just how unique and life changing the programs offered at Heller are, especially since the consultations are FREE. So, if you would like to have a custom care plan mapped out specifically for you, call Heller Healthcare today to schedule your complementary consultation.