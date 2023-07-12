Summer salads are a breed all their own, and the staff at Halyards has plenty of suggestions for how to hit the right notes and flavors.
Selena Bascombe is the resident expert in all things cold at Halyards on St. Simons Island. Executive Chef Dave Snyder called her the salad specialist, which isn’t far from the truth. She’s the restaurant’s garme-manger, a French term that denotes someone who handles cold foods. Salads, in this case.
Summer salads aren’t hard to pin down. They’re already cold, which is one of the favored elements of a summer dish. She said a good summery salad also has to be light and fresh. Both of those are easily met with the product Halyards gets weekly from The 5 Oaks Farm, and outfit in west Glynn County.
“I like it. It’s not something I normally get,” Bascombe said of the farm’s produce. “I work with a lot of Romaine, which can come from all over the world, but their lettuce is very light … sometimes it’s even fluffy.”
She offered up three salads in an interview with The News that hit all the right keys for a great summer salad, either as standalone dishes or as appetizers for another summer favorite.
It’s important to make sure your salads complement the main course, and a good, light summer salad can make for a fantastic lead-in to something like a blackened or seared fish with white wine.
In this salad, some of 5 Oaks’ produce can really shine through. Sliced endive and Granny Smith apples anchor each end of the flavor spectrum, Bascombe says, but the cherry tomatoes add a sweet element and a raspberry vinaigrette brings some tartness to the plate.
“You top it with some blue cheese to make it funky,” she laughed. “Just a little funk.”
Add some pecans for a little more crunch. They’re also filling and pair well with apples.
In nearly any context, citrus is a surefire winner during the summertime. For this one Bascombe incorporated grapefruit and orange segments with some thin-sliced green onion and fennel.
“It’s very summery, light and goes well with warm weather,” Bascombe says.
Fennel shares some black licorice flavor, which goes great with other elements in this salad.
She’s also a big fan of using the juices from both fruits in a vinaigrette to drizzle over this salad. Mix the juices together with olive oil, salt and pepper.
It may seem simplistic compared to the other offerings, but the tomato salad, along with Halyards’ house salad, is among the most popular options at the restaurant.
Once again, the produce from 5 Oaks adds a dimension to this salad you won’t get through grocery store produce, Bascombe says.
“The tomatoes are very, very sweet,” she said. “But they’re not soft, they’re very firm and juicy.”
She called it a summer refresher salad because it’s very cooling and light. Cut the tomatoes into segments and mix in some sliced red onion. Top with pimento cheese, Maldon salt and cracked black pepper.
This particular type of salt is important to the recipe, she says. It’s generally is used to bring out flavor, and Maldon salt is a lighter and flaky variety that just goes well with this dish.
“The salt draws out flavor, and it enhances the juiciness of the tomatoes,” Bascombe said.
All of these are available at Halyards, but she did have some tips to share with anyone looking to try their hand at a homemade summer salad.
“It’s summer, you want citrus and light. Fennel is good because that complements citrus, and a good, bright vinaigrette,” Bascombe says. “Don’t overthink it. A salad is a blank canvas for flavors you like, to see if you enjoy them together.”
Making a good vinaigrette sauce is a matter of taste, but the basics aren’t hard to pin down, she said.
“With vinaigrettes, stay simple,” she says. “A fat — olive oil — and acid. Seasoning, salt and pepper. You can never go wrong. If you like sweetness, add a touch of honey.”