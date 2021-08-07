Do you struggle with feeling content? We seem to live in a culture that often struggles with contentment. It seems like there is always something else we need in life for us find contentment. Why is it so hard at times to find true contentment? Why do we often look for more but end up finding less? Contentment is hard to find because it is not a one time fix like cutting down a tree. When the tree is down, it’s down. Contentment though is more like trying to pick up mercury with tweezers — it just keeps squirting away. It is like the carrot in front of our face. We keep moving, and it keeps staying one step ahead of us. We keep chasing it, and it keeps dodging us. We seek to accomplish something only to find out we sense we need to do more. We acquire some possessions only to end up wanting and needing more. Satisfaction and contentment seem to be short lived and temporary as we end up with more unfulfilled longings. How much recognition is enough? How much money is enough? When is enough going to be enough?
The apostle Paul said, “I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want” (Phil. 4:12). There is a “secret of being content” according to God’s Word. I believe the secret is found in things we would not expect. We think contentment comes from the quest for more — more possessions, more status, more power, and more fame. And while the road for more is crowded with many travelers, there is another trail leading up that is lonely and not well traveled. And yet this road will lead to a place of true inner peace and joy. Author Richard Swenson said there is a treasure at the end of this road call “godliness with contentment.”
Paul said, “Godliness with contentment is great gain” (1 Timothy 6:6). Godliness is an attitude that we adopt where we want to please God above all else. Contentment is a state of willing acceptance whatever God allows to come our way. Contentment does not find its source in more. Its source is not found in circumstances. Contentment is not found in success. There is nothing wrong with enjoying success or being excited when things are well. Contentment, however, is a freedom that we can enjoy whether we have little or much, whether we are rich or poor. Contentment is not laziness. It does not involve a passive attitude that is not willing to work hard to better one’s circumstances.
Contentment comes when I begin to embrace the idea that the grass is not always greener on the other side. Contentment comes when I realize that I really don’t need another thing. Contentment comes when I am satisfied with God the Giver, and I am grateful for what He has given. This type of God given contentment is rare, and yet it is God’s recommendation to us.
J.I. Packer said, “Discontent will destroy your peace, rob you of joy, make you miserable, and spoil your witness. We dishonor God if we proclaim a Savior who satisfies and then go around discontent.” When we are discontent with our lot in life, we become jealous, envious, bitter, angry, and ungrateful. Unfortunately, our culture breeds this type of discontent. And so we cruise down the road for more, thinking it will someday lead us to contentment. In the end, it only leads to disappointment.
Maybe it is time for you to adopt a new theology. Swenson calls it the “Theology of Enough.” It is time for us to realize that we have more than enough. In order to embrace this theology, we must realize a few things: God is what we need, and possessions are what we use. We were made to love God and people, and use things. Instead we have fallen in love with things, and seek to use God and people for our own benefit. Sadly, this will never bring us to a place of contentment.
“There are only two ways to get enough,” said G.K. Chesterson. “One is to continue to accumulate more and more. The other is to desire less.” Contentment realizes that most of the time, “less is more!” And that’s the Word.