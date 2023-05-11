The carefree days of summer are only a heartbeat away. That means afternoons filled with surf and sand. And the nights are filled with sweet ocean breezes.
Like these beloved elements of the Isles, there’s another that’s also a beloved seasonal presence — live music. While there’s always a few troubadours playing around the area, things really heat up during the summer time. For instance, there are multiple ongoing musical series that extend throughout toasty months, with some — the Brunswick Music District and the Creekside Concerts — offering shows year-round.
But to plan your trip to tune town, take a look at the schedules below:
A Little Light Music hosted by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society
Held in the shadow of the St. Simons Island lighthouse, A Little Light Music has been a popular island tradition for more than 25 years. Attendees blanket the lawn, where they pop stadium chairs and lay out picnic spreads to enjoy the shows. Concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. on select Sunday evenings.
Tickets are $20 for adults; children under 12 and Keepers of the Light are admitted free of charge. Season passes are available for $70. Advance tickets may be purchased in the lighthouse museum store or on its website, coastalgeorgiahistory.org. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. For news and weather updates during the season, visit the society’s website or Facebook page.
This season’s performances will be:
July 16 — Kenny on the Keys
Sept. 3 — Sounds of Motown
This concert series is hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, a Brunswick-based nonprofit that offers a variety of entertainment opportunities throughout the year. Of course, the organization also hosts the beloved Penguin Project each year.
Each show runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on select Sundays. Patrons spread out on the Neptune Park side (ocean side) near the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. Patrons encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and picnic supper to enjoy. Tickets are $15 per person with those 12 and under being admitted for free. They are available online at goldenislesarts.org and at the gate the night of the concert.
The performances will be:
May 28 — The Second Chance Band
August 27 — The Land Sharks, a Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band
Hosted by the Downtown Development Authority, this series continues on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. The shows are free, but support of the area’s merchants — bars, restaurants, galleries, shops and nonprofits — is appreciated.
Here are the shows through June:
May 12 — Pine Box Dwellers
May 27 — Thunderbird Blues Band
June 9 — The Page Brothers
June 17 — Pine Box Dwellers
June 23 — Anders Thomsen Trio
June 24 — Thunderbird Blues Band
Village Creek Landing, situated on the north end of St. Simons Island, is best known for hosting special events — weddings, corporate functions and private parties.
Recently however, the site has started hosting bi-weekly concerts. The events, offered to adults only, provide sweeping views of the marsh along with a cash bar. Local food trucks are also available. Each concert is held from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island.
The summer schedule is still being filled in, but scheduled shows include:
Thursday, May 11 — DOiNK!
Thursday, May 25 — The Pine Box Dwellers
Saturday, August 5 — Island Urban Cowboy (Tickets available at EventBrite, www.eventbrite.com)