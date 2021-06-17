The annual Little Light Music concert series has returned this summer after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The concerts take place on the lawn beneath the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Enjoyed by locals and tourists alike, the Little Light Music concert series has provided performances by the water for more than 20 years.
In 1998, the series was created as a historic preservation fundraising event for the Coastal Georgia Historical Society.
According to public relations director Leigh Ann Stroud, the goal of the concerts is to provide Glynn County residents the chance to visit the campus and enjoy the beautiful setting beneath a historical icon that they might not otherwise come and see.
“Guests bring chairs and picnics and set up on the lawn, and there is usually a lot of dancing towards the end of the night,” Stroud said. “It’s a great way to end the weekend and enjoy live music in a beautiful oceanfront location.”
She said those who attend one of the concerts should expect fun live music, dancing, a beautiful setting, an oceanfront venue and a summer breeze.
This year, the series kicked off in May with the Tams. The next concert will be Sunday, when the Funk Brotherhood from Athens will be performing. They will be followed by the Michael Stacey Band on July 11 and Sounds of Motown on Sept. 5.
The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m., and tickets are $15 for adults and free for children under 12.
Stroud said she is pleased to welcome visitors back to the historical society to share the beauty of the lighthouse landmark during the summer season.
“It feels nice to welcome concertgoers back to the lighthouse lawn for this beloved summer tradition,” she said.
She added that the proceeds from ticket sales go towards the operation and maintenance of the St. Simons Island lighthouse and the World War II Home Front Museum on East Beach.
“These are iconic historic structures in our area. They are part of our cultural heritage, and they are maintained at a high standard so they can be enjoyed and appreciated for generations to come.”
For more information or to buy tickets to an event, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.