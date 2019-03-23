Community Seder set for April 11

The air was thick and the fear palpable at that first Passover meal. Barricaded inside, Moses and his family huddled together as darkness enveloped the city.
According to God’s instructions, they had sacrificed a lamb, painting the door frame with its blood. They were faithful and trusted in the Lord’s word. One can only imagine the intensity in the room as they sat hushed and waited.
Then the wailing began. Outside in the streets, parents’ screams mingled with the cries of dying animals as the angel of death swept through Egypt, taking the lives of all firstborn sons. It was a harsh, but effective, punishment for the Pharaoh Ramses II’s refusal to release the Israelites from bondage in his country.
Moses and his family were saved. The angel of death had “passed them over.”
But after nine other plagues, the 10th, the death of the firstborn son, proved to be his breaking point. He let the enslaved Israelites leave, only to give chase to them later. Moses and his people escaped, embarking on the long 40 years known as the Exodus.
Today, this first Passover is marked by members of the Jewish faith throughout the world. They hold Passover Seder meals filled with items that are symbolic of that time in their history.
There are most often five items on the seder plate. A shank bone (z’roa) symbolizes the sacrificial lamb; an egg (beitzah) representing rebirth; (maror) bitter herbs like horseradish reminiscent of the bitterness of slavery; (karpas) often parsley dipped in salt water to symbolize the tears of the Jewish people; and (haroset) a mixture of apple, nuts and wine that represents the mortar and bricks used by the enslaved Israelites. Some plates have a second spot for herbs (hazeret), such as romaine lettuce.
The Passover Seder is something often unfamiliar to many outside of the Jewish faith but Rabbi Rachael Bregman at Temple Beth Teffiloh have sought to change that. Four years ago, they teamed up with a number of local churches to host a community seder.
They’ve gathered each year since at a large venue to share the meal and meaning behind it. For Bregman, it’s a chance to make connections beyond the doors of the synagogue. She focuses on finding the common ground rather than diversity between the various faiths.
“We all celebrate rebirth and renewal through the resetting of the clocks, the spring solstice, Passover and Easter. We offer this community seder as an opportunity to create new life in this community through a new experience and through new relationships,” Bregman said.
This year the event will begin at 6 p.m. April 11 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in downtown Brunswick. Participating churches along with the synagogue provide the food for the meal. The $10 to $25 donations for admission go toward community projects to help put an end to local hunger.
While giving back is a goal of the event, Beth Sutton, a lay leader at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia and volunteer seder organizer, stresses that no one will be turned away for inability to pay. Reservations may be made by calling 912-261-8512 ext. 444.
“We don’t want the money to keep people from coming. It’s a suggested donation of $10 per person and $25 per family regardless of how many children come,” she said.
“We are taking reservations though just to make sure we have enough for everyone. The churches are bringing food and the members of the temple are making matzoh balls, because they’re the experts.”
In the past, the event has brought hundreds of individuals and more than a dozen religious houses together for the cause.
For Sutton, seeing so many from various backgrounds coming together is a moving experience.
“One of the coolest things to me is that many members of the temple bring their own personal seder plates. So they will be sitting next to someone they don’t know, explaining what the things are as Rabbi Rachael leads the service. They can share the story and their family history,” she said.
The service has always blended elements of history and the present day. One new element this year will be a performance by the Glynn Academy Step team, who will be sharing a routine based on the 10 plagues of Egypt.
“We’re excited about that. We want to keep engaging different parts of the community ... that’s the goal of these events. We want to meet new people and make new friends,” Sutton said.
Tripp McKinnon agrees. The pastor of Altama Presbyterian in Brunswick feels that these sense of unity created by the event is something that is desperately needed in the world today.
“For Christians, the seder meal on Passover night is so powerful. It’s what Jesus experienced with his disciples. And the community seder gives us an opportunity to be in community with our Jewish brothers and sisters. It lets us remember our deep spiritual connection,” McKinnon said. “I think it’s important for us to break bread together to re-establish that connection. We are all God’s children ... and it is the quality of that love that allows us to let man-made barriers, doctrine and dogma fall away, then we can just enjoy being God’s family.”
That’s critically important, McKinnon says, when division and violence are so prevalent in the world. Today, much like the days of the first Passover, death often lingers right outside the door. Mass shootings have recently taken place in churches, synagogues and mosques around the world. McKinnon hopes that simple steps in individual communities can help turn the tide of hatred.
“Everyone deserves to live in a world without the threat of violence. Things like the seder meal can allow us to respond quicker when things like that happen. We get to know one another and can respond better. We have a connection and network,” he said. “We want to be a presence of peace in Brunswick. We want to start healing conversations. There are a lot of deep wounds that need to be healed.”