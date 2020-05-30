The world has felt very dark since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And while there’s been deep suffering around the globe, the Golden Isles has been navigating its own sense of heartbreak and loss.
Not only is the community dealing with the same feelings of uncertainty surrounding the illness, there’s the additional strain and pain from the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, which has thrust Glynn County into the national spotlight. Throughout the community, individuals are looking for answers — and that search often leads them to faith.
Many congregations are still holding virtual services, but the area’s religious houses have sought ways to promote unity and healing. Parishioners, too, are looking for answers. One of those approached her pastor, the Rev. David Yarborough of St. Simons Community Church with an idea to help.
“A lady in our church named Karla Mason asked to talk to me and our Brunswick campus pastor, Jon Blankenship, on a Zoom call. She really has a heart for prayer, as do I. We know biblically, the more we pray the more of God’s work we’re going to see in us and around us,” Yarborough said.
“But (Karla) has been in a deep season of prayer and intercession, which is praying for others in the world and the community to see a spiritual awakening. So she was getting in her car and driving around the community and praying.”
Mason also shared that one of her ideas would be to hold a community-wide prayer walk on Pentecost Sunday.
In the Book of Acts, Christ’s disciples were gathered for the celebration of Pentecost, a feast day within the Jewish tradition. The scripture says, “and suddenly there came a sound from heaven, as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. Then there appeared to them divided tongues, as of fire, and one sat upon each of them. And they were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance,” (Acts, 2.4).
As noted in the passage, Pentecost served to unite followers in the name of Christ. That joining of different voices resonated with Yarborough and seemed to be something desperately needed now in the community.
“We’ve been connecting with other pastors in the community and I think we all are hurting from COVID-19 and from this tragedy which has put us in the national spotlight. And we need to pray,” he said.
Yarborough reached out to other local preachers throughout the community — all of whom were eager to join the cause.
“One of the things I texted to them was ... wouldn’t it be awesome if we could get thousands of Christ followers together to commit to praying for the peace of our city and pray like they did on Pentecost so God would pour out his spirit on the community,” he said.
The response from churches — black and white, crossing denominations — was an overwhelming “we’re in.”
Lucas Ramirez, president and CEO of the Gathering Place, was eager to help, using his organization as a hub to help organize and facility the grassroots movement.
“The Gathering Place is truly a ‘gatherer’ ... a bridge builder and unifier, so even though we’re not a church congregation we’re a nonprofit and have the ability to serve in a unique way,” Ramirez said. “So we were really excited to be able to help to bring everyone together.”
The date was set for Pentecost, which is tomorrow. Across the community, those who feel compelled are urged to walk with their families and small groups through neighborhoods while simultaneously praying for hope and healing for the community. The Gathering Place set up a prayer guide that is accessible by texting “For Glynn” to 56525. Participants are also encouraged to take photos and share them using the hashtag on social media.
“We see it as part of the larger ‘for Glynn’ movement that we were already doing in April ... it comes out of the pandemic and the Ahmaud Arbery case. Church pastors and ministry leaders are rallying for unity in our community to bring beauty out of some ashes we’ve been walking through and how we can flourish and be better together,” Ramirez said.
It’s an attitude shared throughout pulpits recently and pastors are eager to create a sense of hope through faith.
Curtis Geary, pastor of Rhema Community Church in Brunswick, says the path of prayer will offer a way out of suffering.
“Prayer is a way we become aware of and experience God‘s presence and character. Through prayer we meet and connect with God. Far too many have leaned on man’s wisdom for this community. Our involvement in this prayer walk is to hear God’s heart and accomplish His work for our community,” Geary said.
“We need healing and restoration. As we take these things to the Lord, He will exercise His authority and ability to do the impossible through the prayers of His people. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.”
The Rev. Paul McKenzie agrees. The pastor of Bethel Evangel Community Church in Brunswick feels prayer is God’s prescription for all of life’s ills.
“Our land and community are in desperate need of healing right now and although marches are necessary and and public awareness must be raised, these events don’t ‘heal the land,’ only prayer does that, and I believe, that must be instigated and modeled but the Body of Christ,” McKenzie said.
“Prayer is not the last resort, it is the only resort. If we are not praying we are failing. Walking is significant because scripture tells us our footsteps have authority in the establishment of righteousness in the land. When the people of God entered the promise land, they were told to walk through it as a means of establishing God’s authority and as a statement that the land was blessed and not cursed.”
As the footsteps of the faithful blanket neighborhoods tomorrow, McKenzie and his fellow pastors hope they will be planting the seeds of a brighter more loving future.
“They were told that every place their foot would walk was now God’s property (Joshua, 1:3). I think this is significant in understanding that we must reclaim our community as a place of righteousness, justice and peace,” he said.