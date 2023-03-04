Community Church’s Brunswick campus had a rocky launch, but the sister location to the St. Simons Island church is poised to do big things.
The Brunswick campus in the Glynn Place Mall officially started holding services in October 2020, well after the initial planned opening.
“We were going to launch Easter of 2020. That didn’t happen,” said Mark Fritchman, lead pastor for Community Church.
It got derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which swept the U.S. and the world in early 2020. Lockdowns, isolation and social distancing became the norm for a time in an effort to slow the immediate spread of the disease, and that unavoidably came to characterize the church’s early days.
“There was no way to really gather and celebrate life. You had to gather, worship and leave,” Fritchman said.
Sunday morning church was really the only thing most people were showing up for after the initial lockdowns resulting from COVID, and many didn’t return for a long time even then.
“It got easier to watch church from home,” Fritchman said.
But the last year or so has seen church attendance rise dramatically. Brunswick Campus Pastor Jermaine Jackson said attendance has risen swiftly since October 2020, from 140 or so per Sunday to around 500 now, with 100 kids in the children’s ministry.
That all turned around, in Jackson’s estimation, because the isolation to which people subjected themselves brought some things to the surface. Namely, the need for fellowship and involvement in a community.
But it also revealed something about Community Church as well, he said.
“We were a Sunday morning church,” Fritchman elaborated. “We were all about the Sunday morning experience.”
The original vision for the Brunswick campus was simply an extension of the St. Simons mother church, Fritchman said. Around 30% of the congregation there was driving across the causeway from Brunswick, so it seemed like a natural extension. But since then, Community Church’s long-term plan for Brunswick has grown and changed into something much different.
At both locations, Bible study groups during the week, a newly introduced Wednesday night supper and other activities create some room for those still uncomfortable with gathering in large crowds. People in the community who weren’t being reached by the traditional Sunday morning services now have options to get involved, Fritchmand said, and to find community and spiritual fulfillment.
But part of the Brunswick church’s mission from here will be to become a community hub for every age group, as many days of the week as possible, not just Sunday. It’s got the space, Jackson added. The Brunswick church already has substantial gathering space for smaller groups, but the church also recently acquired the neighboring unit, once home to JcPenny.
That, as currently planned, will be dedicated to spaces that can be used by small groups in the community not necessarily organized or managed by the church. Ideally, the church in the mall will eventually be open to public use every day.
Smaller groups of people taking deeper dives into scripture is what the church wants to focus on, Fritchman said, and the new space will also serve that format as well.
Another area of focus is exterior ministry — taking the discipleship to minister to the public through works and deeds, as well as scripture and faith.
Like many churches in the area — Jackson said he hopes to connect with those churches for more collaboration in the future — Community Church sees an opportunity to catalyze a resurgence in Christianity. Many are looking for something to find fulfillment in life, and God can be that fulfillment, he said.
Whether it’s Community Church or another, Fritchman invited anyone and everyone to be a part of that.
“Find a church where people know how to love each other, but Jesus first. Find a church like that and dig in,” Fritchman said.