Monday, July 22

GlynnDems will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s Miller Building, 1400 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Linda Bobbitt, founder of the Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation.

Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.

Tuesday, July 23

A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Libary, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs for children will be shared.

Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Students in third grade and above are welcome.

A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are welcome.

Wednesday, July 24

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.

The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.

The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show July 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.

Yoga for children with Bitsy will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children with guardians are welcome. Participants should bring a mat or beach towel to use.

A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning land lord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.

Thursday, July 25

The Linda Bobbit Educational Foundation Inc. will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 712 Glynn Isles, Brunswick. The funds will go toward scholarships for students.

A Wildlife Animal Show featuring Michael Rossi will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Ages 3 to 12 are welcome.

Friday, July 26

The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. All adults interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.

A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Children up to 2 years old and their guardians are welcome.

Saturday, July 27

Milk Carton on a String, a nonprofit arts program in Haiti, will present “Tewayaj” will be staged at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are currently on sale and cost $25 each and may be purchased online or at the Ritz. Those simply wanting to donate to the cause may also make those online at www.milkcartononastring.com.

Monday, July 29

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Andrew Lawler at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. Lawler is the author of “The Secret Token: My Obsession and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke.” It is $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.

Wednesday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 2

A closing reception for the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show Too will be held at 5 p.m. at Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will take place during the month’s First Friday celebration. A People’s Choice winner will be selected.

