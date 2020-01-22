Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Children’s story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Young children will hear stories, do crafts and socialize.
The Georgia Human Trafficking Initiative will host a program titled Prisoners of Darkness at 5:30 p.m. at St. Simons Community Church, 5445 Frederica Road. It is a free event to raise awareness and educate the public. For more information, email jeannielynnwade@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 23
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
The Brunswick Links Inc. will host a program called “Classics Through the Ages Celebrates: Marian Anderson,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Harrington School House, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island.
The Adult Coloring group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. All are welcome.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. They will hear songs, stories and rhymes.
Friday, Jan. 24
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Symphony Society will host Cabaret from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cloister on St. Simons Island. The Jordan Gilman Septet will perform jazz music and attendees are asked to dress in Gatsby-like attire. Tickets are $180 per person. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series featuring “Woman at War.” It is in Icelandic with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday, Jan. 25
The Boys and Girls Club will host a fundraiser Merry Mixer, with a Mardi Gras theme, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Halyards restaurant, on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $125 each and include food plus two beverages. For tickets, visit www.BGCSEGA.com or Eventbrite.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 155 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a free open studio printing opportunity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pre-Valetine’s Day card printing available. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park downtown. The day will begin with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m., followed by band Pier Pressure at 10 a.m. with the Pooch Parade at 10:15. The stew tasting kicks off at 11 a.m. Band 3 Day Weekend will start playing at 12:15 p.m. A classic car show will be held simultaneously. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. On the day of the event, adult admission is $10 with $5 for children. For more information, visit stewbilee.com.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera who will perform the “Carmen” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Students with IDs will only be charged $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will hold auditions for “Grace and Glorie” by Tom Ziegler from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The show dates will be April 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. For more information, call Lynda Gallagher at 912-230-1042.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host master gardener Linda Hlozansky at 2 p.m. at the historic site’s visitors’ center, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. The program is titled “Camellias in Our Southern Gardens,” but will feature a variety of topics. The cost for admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth ages 6 to 17. For more information, visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Monday, Jan. 27
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host the Booker Book Club at 6 p.m. The book will be “The Man Who Saw Everything.” For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
GlynnDems will host an opening for its new headquarters at 6 p.m. at 1919 Glynn Ave., Suite 7, Brunswick. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
PlayReaders Book Club will meet to discuss Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 6:30 p.m. at at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, call Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.