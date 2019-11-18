Today
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Kaye Schmitz and “The Consort Conspiracy” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Play Readers featuring “Doubt, A Parable” at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Play Readers is a book club for readers of plays. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffett in Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host an author signing event featuring Dr. George Kitchens from 2 to 4 p.m. Kitchens will speak about his book “Golfing Across the Ponds.” For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
Thursday, Nov. 21
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. John Reed, a photographer, educator and writer, will introduce several composition fundamentals. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will meet at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All class members are invited to come and socialize.
The Friends of Jekyll Island will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. A presentation titled, “Glynn County’s Home Front During World War II” will be shared by Sandy Jensen. There will be refreshments. It is open to the public.
Friday, Nov. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Biggest Little Farm” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. The film is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening exhibit for Judith Pond Kudlow and Christopher Groves from 5 t o 8 p.m. at the gallery. The title of the exhibition is “Ethereal.” For more information, call 912-634-8414.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The RSM will host a charity bike ride at 8:30 a.m. at Great Dunes Park, 75 Beachview Dr., Jekyll Island. Registration is $45 until the end of October then becomes $50 Nov. 1-22. It will be $60 the day of the event. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/JekyllIsland/RSMClassicCharityBikeRide.
The Women of Virtue Transitional Foundation and the Marshes of Glynn Public Library will host Bites with McKinzie Baker, a student author, at 2 p.m. at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. She will offer a reading and refreshments will be served.
The Clouds Yoga Studio will host its Karma Yoga Food drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of the Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island. Cans of food can be donated at the location throughout the day. All of the donations will benefit Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road., Darien, will host a Holiday Letter Press workshop at 10 a.m. at the Ashantilly Center in Darien. The cost is $90 and includes all materials. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a birding outing to Andrew’s Island Causeway from 8:30 a.m. to noon. They will be on the lookout for seaside sparrows and wintering Nelson’s and saltmarsh sparrows. Boots, water, snacks and insect repellent are recommended. All trips are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer for more information at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu.