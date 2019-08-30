Today
Casual Scrabbler’s Club, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The Blues Factor will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Volunteer Orientation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wake-Up Coffee, 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities. For more information, visit, wwwglynnenvironmental.org/volunteer.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy.17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Sounds of Motown will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Ashantily Center will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Churn-off from 4 to 6 p.m. at the historic site in Darien. Tastings are $5 and attendees will vote for the winner. For more information, call 912-347-4473.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host a Junior Ranger Trail Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Island Garage Band will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
Monday, Sept. 2
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, holds bingo games with doors opening at 5 p.m. every Tuesday night. Play starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12 to play all games. Snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Shoplifters” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is a Japanese film with English subtitles. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Sept. 6
The Southern Grown concert series will host ABBAMANIA at 8 p.m. at Rainbow Island on Sea Island. Tickets are $45 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets may be bought at www.southerngrown.com or call 877-896-3378.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday luncheon at 11:15 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. The German Village on St. Simons Island will be the topic.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Crafts along Newcastle Street will be held along the main thoroughfare and in pocket parks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of handmade items being offered.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a camera workshop at the Ritz Theater, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and those 16 years old and over are welcome. The instructor will be actress April Billingsley, who has been featured in a number of movies and shows including “The Walking Dead” and “The Mentalist.” The class is limited to 12 and costs $250. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host the Beach Village Music Series featuring the Free Spirits Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. on the green in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Attendees should bring beach towels or chairs. It is free and open to the public.
Juneteenth-GA will host its first annual tea party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl- Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. For more information, email bwkjuneteenth.ga@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 8
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogical lecturer and instructor C. Ann Staley who will present “Organizing, Analyzing, and Sharing Your Genealogy.” The program will be held at 2 p.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to all.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will hold a meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral Restaurant in Brunswick. Melissa O’Halloran, the new director of Memory Mattters, will be the guest speaker. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 12
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter member Bill Ramsaur will present a program titled “Midway — Cradle of the Revolution in Georgia.” Those interested in Colonial Midway or Revolutionary Georgia are encouraged to attend. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Amy Roberts at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. Roberts recently released “Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles” with co-author Patrick Holladay. The cost is free for guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Sept. 13
St. Marys Little Theater will present An Evening Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 21 and 22. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The McIntosh Art Association will hold an intro to pastels workshop with Micah Goguen form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60. Registration is due by Sept. 11 and space is limited. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
Hofwyl-Braodfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Honey Bee Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site. The cost is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth (five and younger).
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a forum on Women and Climate: Impact and Action at 2:30 p.m. at the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.