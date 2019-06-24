Monday, June 24
The Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
GlynnDems will host Lisa Ring, chair of the First U.S. Congressional District Democrats, at 6:30 p.m. for its monthly meeting in the Miller building, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. She will speak about initiatives and progress in rallying all the county Democratic committees of the First Congressional District.
Tuesday, June 25
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host Magician Marc Alan at 10:30 a.m. who will present a program for children.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is an informal class for rising third graders and above.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host tabletop game session for young adults at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. Games like Dungeons and Dragons and Mutants and Masterminds will be played. It is open to students in middle school through college.
Wednesday, June 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host its annal CHEM 1100 Cook-off to benefit America’s Second Harvest at 11 a.m. in the campus center. The event is open to the public.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenant law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
The St. Simons Island Library will host A Universe with Miss Debbie at 10:30 a.m. Songs and stories will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about war correspondent Marie Colvin. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Casual Scribblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The St. Simons Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Astronomy for Everyone: Size and Scale of the Universe at 7 p.m. with astronomer Kevin Manning. It will be followed by star gazing, weather permitting. This program is for adults and students.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Thursday, June 27
STEAM Day at the library will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will host an opening reception for the Big Photo Show from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 2. There will be a Best of the Best exhibit, featuring prior photo show winners, at the Golden Isles Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It will be on display through Aug. 3.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a St. Simons Art Crawl from 4 to 7 p.m. A number of galleries in addition to ArtTrends will participate, including Wallin Gallery, Anderson Gallery, Island Gallery and Boutique and Glynn Visual Arts. Participants may begin the walk at any of the galleries.
An English as a Second Language class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are invited to the conversational program.
Friday, June 28
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Baby Playdate at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
The Casual Scrabblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, June 29
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Coastal Wildscapes will host a Birds of Prey lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester, Brunswick. Various birds will be on hand. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Youth admission is $15.
Sunday, June 30
The 10th Annual Michael Jackson and Mini Motown Talent Show will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Selden Park gym, 100 Genoa Martin Dr., Brunswick. Free food will be available. For more information, contact Dana Roberts at 912-996-1157.
Monday, July 1
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a 6 p.m. meeting of the Beekeeping Club. All interested persons are welcome. It meets on the first Monday of the month. For more information, call the UGA Extension Service office at 912-437-6651.
Wednesday, July 3
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
Thursday, July 4
Jekyll Island will host its Independence Day festivities throughout the weekend, beginning with a 9 a.m. old fashioned patriotic parade in the historic district. Local residents are invited to decorate their bikes, golf carts, strollers and pets to join in and prizes will be awarded. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. at sundown.
The City of Brunswick will host its Old Fashioned Fourth of July from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be classic games for children and watermelon for all. The fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m. over the waterfront.
The Sunshine Festival, St. Simons Island’s Fourth of July celebration, will be held from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a variety of activities taking place. The Golden Isles Track Club will host its annual 5K beginning at 7 a.m. with a one mile fun run beginning at 8 a.m. at Mallery Park, 601 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. To register or for more information, visit goldenislestrackclub.com. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m. beginning from Mallery Park and proceeding through the St. Simons Island Village. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. with a break for the fireworks at dusk. The annual St. Simons 4th of July Arts and Crafts Show, hosted by the Brunswick Actors Theatre/SoGlo Gallery, will also take place in Postell Park throughout the weekend.