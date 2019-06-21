Today
Sawgrass Market, 1422 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host local author Elena Harrison for a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. Harrison, who writes under the pen name, Lena Mikado, has written two books, her latest is “A Year in the Sky.”
Brunswick Elk’s Lodge will host a fish fry lunch at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The lodge hosts its fish fry on the third Friday of each month and is open to all. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Saturday, June 22
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a program titled Shade Gardens for Pollinators at 9 a.m. at the center. It will be led by the UGA Extension Service. The cost is $20 and includes materials. For more information, call 912-437-6651.
Sunday, June 23
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Michael Hulett will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, June 24
The Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
GlynnDems will host Lisa Ring, chair of the First U.S. Congressional District Democrats, at 6:30 p.m. for its monthly meeting in the Miller building, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. She will speak about initiatives and progress in rallying all the county Democratic committees of the First Congressional District.
Tuesday, June 25
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host Magician Marc Alan at 10:30 a.m. who will present a program for children.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is an informal class for rising third— graders and above.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host tabletop game session for young adults at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month. Games like Dungeons and Dragons and Mutants and Masterminds will be played. It is open to students in middle school through college.
Wednesday, June 26
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host James Conine, national award winning portrayer of Abraham Lincoln, at its meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick. Conine will be speaking on Abraham Lincoln’s life. The luncheon buffet cost is $16. All are invited to attend. Reservations are due today. To make those contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.
The St. Simons Island Library will host A Universe with Miss Debbie at 10:30 a.m. Songs and stories will be shared.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “A Private War” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about war correspondent Marie Colvin. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Casual Scribblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The St. Simons Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Astronomy for Everyone: Size and Scale of the Universe at 7 p.m. with astronomer Kevin Manning. It will be followed by star gazing, weather permitting. This program is for adults and students.
Thursday, June 27
STEAM Day at the Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Rd, St. Simons Island, will host a St. Simons Art Crawl from 4 to 7 p.m. A number of galleries in addition to ArtTrends will participate, including Wallin Gallery, Anderson Gallery, Island Gallery and Boutique and Glynn Visual Arts. Participants may begin the walk at any of the galleries.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are invited to conversational program.
Friday, June 28
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Baby Playdate at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Saturday, June 29
The St. Simons Literary Guild's book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Port City Brunswick Blue Crab Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It will feature local seafood. For more information, contact Harvest Hale-Johns at 912-279-2601.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.