Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Sept. 16 to 19
The 2021 Georgia Tribute Festival will feature seven headline shows paying tribute to Elvis Presley and other classic acts at the Historic Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. For more information and ticket packages, visit tributefestival.rocks/georgia.
Sept 17 and 18
The Bounty of the Sea will be held at the waterfront in Darien. The two-day festival will include food trucks, live music, a kids’ zone, vendors and a seafood cook-off. For details, visit darienmcintoshchamber.com/bounty-of-the-sea-2.
Saturday
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Sept. 18 and 19
Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. There will be vendors selling various handmade art, decor, jewelry, candles, photography, and specialty food items.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Grace and Glorie” by Tom Ziegler. It will be performed at 8 p.m. September 18 and 25. There will be a 3 p.m. show Sept. 19 and 26. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sept. 19
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host a virtual presentation about the meaning of shapes and symbols on cemetery headstone markers. Lillian Wingate, president of the Bulloch County Genealogical Society, will be the speaker. The Zoom meeting will take place at 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. That may be done at coastalgagensociety.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its final Sounds By the Sea from 7 to 9 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Backbeat Boulevard will perform. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12. Those under 6 will be admitted for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Sept. 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “A Taxi Driver” as part of its ongoing film series at 7:00 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The event is free and open to all, although a $3.00 donation to offset film rental fees is appreciated.
Sept. 25
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Sept. 25 and 26
Glynn Visual Arts will celebrate its 50th year hosting the Fall Arts Festival this year. The two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Artists will hail from around the region, representing a wide range of mediums. It is free and open to the public. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Opal Lee Day celebrations, hosted by the College of Coastal Georgia and Emanuel Baptist Church of St. Simons Island. The first program, a presentation of proclamation, will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The college will hold an awards presentation, guest speakers, a play and more in a live stream from 6 to 9 p.m. To view the programs, visit Juneteenth-Ga-Brunswick’s Facebook page.
Sept. 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with Henrik Ibsen’s “Enemy of the People” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org
Sept. 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Gervais Hagerty and her book “In Polite Company” at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
Oct. 1
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the historic site located at 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. There will be tales of recent ghostly encounters, plantation lore and history. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation or call 912-264-7333.
Oct. 2
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is excited to announce CoastFest will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park at the corner of Gloucester and Bay streets in Brunswick. This free event features exhibitors, games, live entertainment, marine-life touch tanks, and historical demonstrations. For details, visit coastalgadnr.org/CoastFest.
Barbecue on the Bluff, hosted by Southern Soul, will return this year from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. It will feature entertainment and samplings provided by food vendors throughout the region. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.