Tuesday
PlayReaders Book Club will host its November reading at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The play will be “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Digital copies of the play can be obtained via Golden Isles Arts and Humanities or the libary. For more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Nov. 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will screen “Life is a Banquet with Auntie Mame!” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Downtown restaurants Reid’s Apothecary will be offering a Flaming Mame cocktail and Indigo Coastal Shanty will offer a discount on a meal with mention of the movie. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Compass360 Realty will provide free popcorn. Tickets are limited. To reserve a space, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
The Elks Lodge 691 will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $8 meal consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, hush puppies and iced tea. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Call-in in orders will be taken from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Nov. 21
The Cassina Garden Club’s historic tabby cabins will be be open for tours from 10 a.m. to noon. They are located at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. The number of visitors in each cabin will be limited, and masks will be required inside the cabins. Private tours for locals, school and church groups and families are available. There is a charge of $5 per adult for private tours.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Holiday Open House from noon to 3 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center event hall on St. Simons Island. A number of local authors will be on hand to sign books and answer questions. Masks are required. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register or for more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Moxie Craft Festival will host its Handmade Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Various vendors will be on hand sharing their wares.
Nov. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Stephen Doster at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. It is free to members and $10 for guests. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi/events. Masks are mandatory and will be available at the door for those who do not have one.
Nov. 27
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. Items will be available for purchase through Dec. 28. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
Nov. 28
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28. A variety of vendors will be on hand including jewelry makers, wood workers, baskets and more.
Nov. 30
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Members are asked to bring several unwrapped shoe boxes filled with items for the International Seafarer’s House for the altruistic project. The group will wrap the boxes at the meeting.
Dec. 4
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities is hosting a writing contest for students titled the Eugenia Price/Joyce K Blackburn Young Playwrights Award. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. at the office, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
The Annual Student Art Show will be hold its opening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Various mediums will be shared by local students K-12 grades. For more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org.