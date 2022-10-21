October 21 to 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its fall book sale at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The sale will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A $10 bag sale also begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. All major credit cards are accepted and proceeds benefit St. Simons Island Public Library. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
October 21
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, call 912-264-7333 for reservations.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes two fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hush puppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available after 10:45 a.m. Free delivery is offered on orders of six or more. To place orders, call 912-264-1389.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. in the historic district. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the area. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.
The Brunswick Actors Studio will stage “The Cocktail Hour” at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Admission is $25 per person, including snacks and beverages. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
October 22
The Ladies of the Brunswick Shrine Club will host its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy. 17., Brunswick. Various gifts and crafts will be available.
The St. Simons Island Land Trust will host a celebration for the 10-year anniversary of acquiring Cannon’s Point Preserve. Events will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. Among other activities there will be an 8 a.m. migratory bird walk with the Coastal Georgia Audubon Society; 9 a.m. driving tour with the Georgia Forestry Commission; 10 a.m. dock and lab exploration with the preserve task force members; noon picnic lunch and thank you from the executive director; 12:15 a performance by the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters and 1 p.m. snake presentation. It is free and open to the public. Parking is very limited. Bikes and carpooling are encouraged. For details, visit sslt.org.
Righton Books will host author Paul Attaway, author of “Eli’s Redemption,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
October 23
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Jacksonville Dance Theatre which will present “Insight” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
October 24
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
October 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author John Pruitt at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
October 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Golden Isles College and Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, will host a Haunted House Fundraiser, “Frightmare,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and 28. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for students.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick will host trivia night. The doors open at 6 pm. Jeopardy Jeff will host the game. The bar will be available as well. A donation to the Elks Admore Home for Youth will be asked at half time. The Benevolent Order of Elks is a non-profit organization. The public is welcome.
October 27
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a dramatic reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s “A Tell-Tale Heart” at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Harry Paisley will be the performer. The event is recommended for older teens and adults. For details, visit moglibraries.org.