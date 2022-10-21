October 21 to 22

The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its fall book sale at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The sale will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A $10 bag sale also begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. All major credit cards are accepted and proceeds benefit St. Simons Island Public Library. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.

