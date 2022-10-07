Today

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for its new exhibition for the Georgia Coastal Artists Guild from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The show will remain on display through Nov. 15. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and during performances and events. Admission to all art exhibits in the Wilcox Gallery in the Historic Ritz Theatre is free.

