Today
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for its new exhibition for the Georgia Coastal Artists Guild from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The show will remain on display through Nov. 15. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and during performances and events. Admission to all art exhibits in the Wilcox Gallery in the Historic Ritz Theatre is free.
The McIntosh Arts Association will host an opening reception for an exhibition titled Fall into Beauty from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The works of painter Raven Waters will be on display. The show will be available through Nov. 30. For details visit mcintoshartassociation.com.
Saturday
Saint Simons Christian School will partner with the Jekyll Island Authority to sponsor the 12th annual Under the Oaks Run on Jekyll Island. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 10K starts at 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. marks the beginning of the 5K. To register, visit undertheoaksrun.com.
October 8, 9, 15, 16,
22 and 13
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will perform “The Cocktail Hour” by A.R. Gurney at 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Shows will be staged at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased online at soglogallery.com.
October 10
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
October 11
Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church Hall, 2229 Starling Road. Brunswick. Brunswick Police Officers will listen to concerns.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N., Brunswick, will host a Harvest Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday throughout October. The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $5 for youths. For details, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
October 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “My Octopus Teacher,” rated G for their Island Film Series. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. There is a suggested donation of $3. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The theme of the meeting will be health and wellness. Those interested in attending may email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
October 14
Golden Isles Live! will host The Everly Set, a tribute band to the Everly Brothers, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, call 912-264-7333 for reservations.
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “Call of the Swamp” at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22. A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23. Tickets are available at stmaryslittletheatre.com, by calling 912-729-1103. They are also available at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.
October 15
Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17 N, Brunswick. Attendees will be able to view cars and vote on their favorites. Tickets cost between $5 to $8. For more information, visit explore.gastateparks.org.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island and the Jekyll Island Arts Association will host pianist Robin Spielberg in concert with a reception beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Morgan Center on Jekyll Island. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be offered. Elegant island attire is required. Tickets are $65 per person and are available at EventBrite.com.
Morningstar Children and Family Services will host its 5th annual Dinner Under the Stars beginning at 6 p.m. at the campus, 1 Youth Estate Drive, Brunswick. It will include a silent auction, a cocktail reception with live music, and a farm-to-table dinner provided by Halyards Catering. To purchase tickets, visit morningstarcfs.org.
Righton Books will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller, author of “The Sky is My Home,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
October 16
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a free movie, “Last of the Right Whales,” at 2 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. It is open to all. Light refreshments will be served.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host a meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Professional genealogist Eve B. Mayes will present a program titled, “Staging a Courthouse Raid: Using Courthouse Records in Your Research.” Her talk is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
October 19
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Laura Kelly Robb at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members and is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
October 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet, featuring “Strangers on a Train” from 1951. It will be screened at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host Roger Morin, PhD, for a workshop on elements of design in composing photography at 7 p.m. at the SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.