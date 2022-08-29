Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center, hosts games at 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. On Sunday, games begin at 1:30 p.m. For details, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles/home.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
September 1
American Legion Post No. 9 will host a spaghetti supper fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 4470 Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. The cost will include spaghetti, salad, a roll and beverage. Desserts are $1 extra. For details, call 912-265-2233.
September 2 to 5
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a unique celebration of the St. Simons Island lighthouse’s history through a light show. A laser system will project historical images onto the lighthouse’s facade. The show will run on a loop from 8:30 to 10 p.m. nightly and will be accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack. The event is free and open to the public.
September 3 and 4
The St. Simons Island Antique Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the oak trees in Postell Park, located at 522 Beachview Drive in the Pier Village. The festival will feature antique dealers from around the Southeast offering items such as antique furniture, primitives, jewelry, silver, collectibles, glassware, porcelain, decor and more.
September 4
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting the “Little Light Music Concert” on the Lighthouse Lawn, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, from 7 to 9 p.m. Sounds of Motown will be performing and tickets are free for those 12 and under and $15 for ages 13 and up. For more information visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening reception for Abstract & Wooden Art, an exhibition featuring the work of painter Ute Kleeman-Sportschuetz and the Golden Isles Woodworkers. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. It will be on display through Sept. 30. Admission is free and open to all.
September 6
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an Advanced Conversational French class at 5 p.m. every Thursday at the library. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish class at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
September 8
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an American Sign Language at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Beginner Conversational French class at 5 p.m. every Thursday at the library. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
September 10
The Robert S. Abbott Institute will host its monthly Unity in Diversity virtual luncheon at noon via Zoom. Audrey Gibbons, member of the Glynn County Board of Education, will speak about creating inclusive programs, curriculum, training and policies. For more information, visit theabbottinstitute.org.
September 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Carolyn Curry at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for nonmembers. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
September 16
The Island Players will stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 34, 29, 30 and Oct 1. Matinee performances will be given at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, 25 and Oct. 2. All shows will be in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. General admission individual adult tickets are $25; military tickets (active and retired) are $20 and student tickets (18 and younger) are $10. Tickets are available at the door and online at theislandplayers.com.
September 17
Georgia Legal Services will host Ask a Lawyer Day from 9 a.m. to noon at 1607 Union St., Brunswick. There will be free advice and representation for civil matters. For an appointment, call 912-963-1797.
September 18
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host local author Pamela Bauer Mueller who will share her latest book, “The Sky is My Home,” from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will hold its meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Professional genealogist Tamara Hallo will present, “Telling Your Family’s Story” with Google Earth. Her talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
September 22
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host artist Richard Jacobus who will present an exhibition called “Beyond the Winding Streams.” It will feature a variety of paintings, metal works and sculptures. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It will be free and open to the public. The show will be on display through Nov. 28.
September 23
The 2022 American Cancer Society Victory Board will the Gala of Hope at Forbes Farm, 2610 Lawrence Road, St. Simons Island. The black-tie event will include silent and live auctions, a strolling reception, live music and dancing. For more information, visit acssers.ejoinme.org.
September 25 and 26
Glynn Visual Arts will celebrate its 51st year hosting the Under the Oaks Art Festival this year. This two-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Regional artists and artisans will display and sell a wide range of offerings from an array of mediums. It is free and open to the community. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
October 1
The 5th annual Firebox BBQ on the Bluff hosted by Southern Soul BBQ will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff Park. This St. Simons Food Festival will feature pit masters, chefs, farmers and distillers. There will also be live music for people to enjoy. For all details and links to purchase tickets, visit www.ssbbqfirebox.com.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will hold the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services. The opening ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:15 a.m. at Neptune Park, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Attendees can either participate in a 1-mile or 2-mile walk. Registration on the day of the walk is open from 9 to 9:30 a.m. To donate and register, visit gaalz.org.
October 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Kathy Bradley at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.LitGuildSSI.org.
October 8
The 8th annual Little Miss Glynn County Pageant and the Miss Glynn County Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Howard Coffin Building, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Applications are due on Tuesday, October 4. For more information on registration and times, visit CoastalGAPageantProductions.com or call Chasity Saunders at 912-288-24444.
Saint Simons Christian School will partner with the Jekyll Island Authority to sponsor the 12th annual Under the Oaks Run on Jekyll Island. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; the 10K starts at 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. marks the beginning of the 5K. To register, visit undertheoaksrun.com.
October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 13
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will perform “The Cocktail Hour” by A.R. Gurney at 1413 Newcastle St. in Brunswick. Tickets can be purchased online at soglogallery.com.
October 10
October 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will show “My Octopus Teacher,” rated G for their Island Film Series. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater. There is a suggested donation of $3. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
October 14
Golden Isles Live! will host The Everly Set, a tribute band to the Everly Brothers, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.