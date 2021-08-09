Through August
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host artist Dottie Clark for an exhibition titled “Triple Play Art” at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
Creative Frameworks, 1302 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is hosting a Coastal Photographers Guild Charity Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, with a portion of the proceeds going to New Paths Horse Sanctuary.
Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Bookstore, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
Wednesday
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its last ballroom dance of the summer from 3:45 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. Live music is provided by Lorna Greenwood. There will be a complimentary dance lesson by Brittany Coy at the beginning. For more information, call Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or email jim.kielt@yahoo.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “Land” as part of its ongoing film series at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The event is open to all. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauqua Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in-person as well as virtually at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The first speaker of the lecture series is Clay Jenkinson, who will offer a dramatic presentation of Thomas Jefferson titled “Empire for Liberty: The View from Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.” Attendees should observe social distance. The cost of the series is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org and choose either a “virtual only” or an “in-person” ticket. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 12, and a link will be sent the day before the first program. For more information, call 912-634-7095.
Saturday
August 15
The Kernal and Riley Downing concert, co-hosted by Port City Partners and Small Fry Inc., will begin at 6 p.m. at Port City Park 1313 Newcastle St, Brunswick. Tickets are $15 and free for children under 10.
August 16
August 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Ashley Oliphant and her book “Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest Running Mysteries,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
August 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its Chautauqua Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in-person as well as virtually at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Jennifer Goloboy who will present, “Isabella and James Hamilton, Merchant Family of St. Simons, Charleston, and London.” Attendees should observe social distance. The cost of the series is $50 for members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org and choose either a “virtual only” or an “in-person” ticket. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Aug. 12, and a link will be sent the day before the first program. For more information, call 912-634-7095.
August 21
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
August 22
Operation BedSpread will host its Back to School BEDlam from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brogen’s South, 200 Pier Alley, St. Simons Island. The cost is $25 per person. Admission includes beer and wine. The band Idle Hands will perform.
August 23
August 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will be showing “Another Round” as part of its ongoing film series at 7 p.m. in the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The event is open to all. A $3 donation is requested.